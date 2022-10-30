Politico Highlights the Most Bizarre Part of the Pelosi Home Invasion

As we entered the Halloween weekend, the Pelosi family was the target of a home invasion. A man, David DePape, 42, who has been described as mentally ill, forced his way into the residence of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul. Mr. Pelosi suffered injuries that required skull surgery. He’s expected to recover fully, but this isn’t the end of the story. Sure, this attack resulted in no deaths, which is good news, but there are enough questions surrounding this incident that could scale K2.

The liberal media went down the predictable path of declaring this home invasion as the culmination of GOP attacks against Pelosi and the Democrats. Nancy Pelosi is a top Democrat, who, and this may be a surprise to some liberals, is viewed as more toxic than Donald Trump, the left's favorite boogeyman. This narrative, already held together with duct tape, got shredded when photos of the Pelosi attacker’s home were released—it’s littered with pro-BLM, pride, and Antifa paraphernalia.

Police dispatch to Paul Pelosi home:



"RP (reporting person) stated there's a male in the home and that he's going to wait for his wife. RP stated that he doesn't know who the male is but he advised that his name is David and that he is a friend.”

pic.twitter.com/O0HeS0s0I5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 28, 2022

The dispatch call regarding this assault is also odd since DePape is referenced as “a friend.” Politico highlighted an even more bizarre chapter to this event: there was reportedly a third person who let the police into the Pelosi residence. Law enforcement then saw Mr. Pelosi and DePape fighting with a hammer and quickly brought order to the situation, but who was this person? Police now say there was no third person; it was misreported. But other questions remain. Where’s the body cam footage? Where’s the security camera footage? DePape, reportedly wearing nothing but underwear, just waltzed into the home with hammers (via Politico) [emphasis mine]:

David DePape forced his way into the home through a back entrance, Scott said. Officers arrived at the house, knocked on the front door and were let inside by an unknown person. They discovered DePape and Pelosi struggling for a hammer, and after they instructed them to drop the weapon, Scott said, DePape took the hammer and “violently attacked” Pelosi. Police have taken DePape into custody and said he will be booked for attempted homicide, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, elder abuse, infliction of great bodily injury on the elderly, dissuading a victim, threatening a family member of a public official, and damaging or preventing a communication for an emergency call.

Stephen Miller noted that it could have been a live-in housekeeper, but what a weird way to describe this employee of Pelosi as an “unidentified person.”

Cops were let inside the Pelosi home by an "unknown" third person.



Totally normal. Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/zRQUq4bfXa — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 29, 2022

So we're being told by Politico that two dudes were fighting over a hammer. The cops walked up knocked on the front door and a mystery someone just went past all of that and politely opened the door while all this was happening? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2022

...wrestled with Paul Pelosi while a mysterious 3rd man watched, Paul went to the bathroom, called 911, returned to wrestle the hippie nudist, the unnamed 3rd man let police in, and then the hippie hit Paul with a hammer, because he saw a Kevin McCarthy news conference a year ago — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 29, 2022





If journalists for one reason or another aren't interested in the basics of journalism, like identifying an unknown person in the midst of a deadly attack, then they have little standing to complain when conspiracies run wild on social media. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2022

For instance, Axios does not mention at all a 3rd person in the house. Just that cops arrived. https://t.co/d07URmQ6hR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2022

- Why wasn’t there signs of forced entry at Pelosi home?



- Who was 3rd person who opened door for the police?



- Why was Pelosi holding hammer, and attack only happened after police arrived?



- Where is bodycam / security footage?



- Why isn’t the press asking these questions? — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 29, 2022

And yes, no one is looking into the mystery man (or woman) who was just around when DePape was hammering around the Pelosi house. The palace intrigue here is at pressure cooker level.

48 hours later and all of this has disappeared and turned into "republicans are still running attack ads." https://t.co/YX6ZTMujKi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 30, 2022

What the hell happened here?

It's horrific that a member of Congress had their home broken into and their spouse hit with a hammer



After the election, we need a special Congressional committee to fully investigate the incident. Collect all possible security footage and subpoena all witnesses.



Never again — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 30, 2022

UPDATE: San Francisco Police now say there was no third person and that DePape and Pelosi didn't know each other. There are still many questions that remain unanswered.

NEW: The San Fransisco PD tells NBC News that Paul Pelosi and the accused attacker David DePape did not know each other prior to the assault at the Pelosi home on Friday, @anblanx reports.



(1/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 30, 2022

MORE: The SFPD also says that there were only TWO people inside the Pelosi home (Paul Pelosi and DePape) when they responded, clarifying statements made at Friday’s press conference which seemed to indicate there was a third person inside the home who opened the door. (2/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 30, 2022