Dems Silent Over Politico Allegedly Weaponizing Sexual Assault Incident Against GOP Candidate

Only Democrats would weaponize a sexual assault to smear a Republican opponent and go silent in the process, despite claiming to stand with all abuse victims. Jennifer Ruth-Green, the Republican opponent in Indiana’s first congressional district*, had her sexual assault experience covered by Politico, which has raised some legal concerns since these records aren’t subject to standard FOIA requests. The publication claimed that everything they obtained was public information. The fact that it’s a reported sexual assault has drawn brutal scrutiny since the profile piece attempts to undercut her military career. At least that’s how Ms. Green received the article—and she also requested that they omit her sexual assault in the piece. Politico refused (via Fox News):

Democratic House leadership won't say if they take issue with Politico's decision to publish details of a Republican congressional nominee's sexual assault without her permission. Fox News Digital reached out to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, R-Md., and House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., to ask what they thought about a Politico report that detailed the sexual assault of GOP candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green, and to ask if they think it is ever appropriate for the press to out a victim of sexual assault. None responded. Politico, in a piece written by Adam Wren, published the details about Green’s sexual assault, obtained from a military personnel document, last Friday in a profile piece covering her race as she seeks to unseat incumbent Democratic Congressman Frank Mrvan in Indiana’s 1st Congressional District. Green, who spoke Sunday exclusively with Fox News Digital, criticized Politico for ignoring what she says were pleas to the beltway publication asking them to not include details of her assault. Politico contends they received the military records from someone unaffiliated with her opponent's campaign who got them from a FOIA request. Green said she believes the documents were "illegally" obtained.

Total gutter politics.



.@JenRuthGreen is a fighter, but she should not have to be reliving this trauma. Democrats and their friends in the media are clearly scared of this strong, conservative woman. https://t.co/7LcovYEWyP — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) October 10, 2022

This was outrageous from Democrats and their media allies. Completely unacceptable and shameful.https://t.co/F7weyDimmi — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 10, 2022

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel came out of the woodwork to slam the piece. The most obvious criticism here is that her requests would have been honored if Ms. Green were a Democrat. But that cannot be allowed because Green is a conservative black woman—a class of politician that must be destroyed at all costs. Green could be the first Republican representing this district in nearly 100 years if elected.

*Yes, my first post on this had Ms. Green running in North Carolina’s 1st congressional district—an oversight for which I wanted to bash my face against the wall. Sorry for the initial error. It's been fixed.