There Might Be Something Very Wrong With This Politico Piece About a GOP Candidate

Jennifer-Ruth Green is running to unseat Democratic incumbent Rep. Frank Mrvan in North Carolina’s first congressional district. It’s one of the most competitive races during this 2022 cycle, with Ms. Green hauling hefty fundraising totals in a part of the state that a Republican in 92 years hasn’t represented. Ms. Green is black, female, and a conservative—three unique qualities threatening liberal America. So, it’s no wonder the Left is especially vicious against nonwhite conservatives, even writing about past traumatic experiences, like sexual assault, in what appears to be an unseemly attempt to degrade Ms. Green’s military record.

Politico profiled the Republican congressional candidate and, for the most part, reads like a straightforward article until her military record is discussed. Ms. Green’s past sexual assault incident is threaded with reported performance citations during her career in the US Air Force. Ms. Green noted that someone probably illegally obtained these records to smear her military history, portraying her as a disgraced former officer. The publication did include her statement about her past sexual assault episode, but there are lingering questions about how these records were obtained.

The media organization says the information was obtained through a FOIA request, but there are clear rules and regulations regarding standard requests, which is why some are arguing that legal ramifications could be coming. Also, Green demanded that the publication not write about her past sexual assault experience, which was denied since she’s a black conservative. We all know that Green would get the super-deluxe royal treatment if she were a Democrat.

“The reason the Green campaign said Politico obtained her sexual assault records ‘illegally or by egregious error’ is there are incredibly strict rules about what can be released by a ‘standard FOIA,’ and they are not publicly available,” wrote Matt Whitlock. “So, this is actually a big deal.”

Incredibly ugly that @mrvan4congress and friends are out shopping opposition research on their political opponent @JenRuthGreen’s traumatic sexual assault.



And very surprising an outlet like Politico would print it against the victim’s wishes.https://t.co/g3F3knPOgp — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 9, 2022

Genuinely hard to imagine a Democrat candidate getting this kind of treatment.



Good for Green for pushing back - this ha gut-wrenching. pic.twitter.com/MLGQw3RrO2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 9, 2022

To be clear here — POLITICO didn’t obtain them. Does POLITICO have any response to the subject’s claim that the records “were obtained either illegally or by egregious error?”



What are POLITICO’s guidelines for outing a sexual assault victim against their wishes? pic.twitter.com/AqIpyniH2s — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 10, 2022

Here’s what is “publicly available” through military FOIA - sexual assault records are very clearly not there.



Meaning that this leak came from much higher up and that’s obviously a huge problem.https://t.co/uVwvvJAzLY pic.twitter.com/z2d6alYr6o — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 10, 2022

It's not about being a balanced piece. It's about you guys publishing leaked private information handed to you as oppo about her sexual assault and you *acting* like that's okay under the guise of the excuse of a balanced piece. You absolutely knew what you were doing. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2022

Some are but it’s very limited. This type of record wouldn’t be available by foia — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 10, 2022

This record of a sexual assault in the military can’t be obtained by FOIA. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 10, 2022





We’ll keep you updated, but this old tweet from Brad Dayspring, the VP of communications for Politico who has defended the piece, should raise eyebrows. He was also formerly with the National Republican Senatorial Committee.