FBI Raid

Former Gorsuch Law Clerk Knows What the Redaction Process Will Hide Regarding Trump Raid Affidavit

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Aug 18, 2022 4:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Biden Department of Justice must release part of the affidavit that provided probable cause for the federal ransacking of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on August 8. Katie had the story earlier this afternoon. It’s a little shocking since most were probably expecting the judge to side with the federal government, who moved to block its full release citing damage to the investigation’s integrity and potential risk to the witnesses involved. Every update about this raid has done nothing to cast off the stench that this wasn’t a politically motivated hit job. Spencer has written extensively about the judge, Bruce Reinhart. The latter issued this ruling regarding his anti-Trump leanings and connections to the deceased financier, Democratic Party pal, and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Yet, one phrase should cause concern and raise many red flags. Judge Reinhart said he would afford the government “a full and fair opportunity” to make redactions. We all know where this is going, and Mike Davis, a former law clerk to Justice Neil Gorsuch, did not hold back with how the redaction process will be handled. 

It will hide “the fact that Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden Justice Department obtained—from a clearly biased judge—an unprecedented, unnecessary, and unlawful home-raid warrant of, then did a fishing expedition on, their boss’s political enemy.”

