Former Gorsuch Law Clerk Knows What the Redaction Process Will Hide Regarding Trump Raid Affidavit

The Biden Department of Justice must release part of the affidavit that provided probable cause for the federal ransacking of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on August 8. Katie had the story earlier this afternoon. It’s a little shocking since most were probably expecting the judge to side with the federal government, who moved to block its full release citing damage to the investigation’s integrity and potential risk to the witnesses involved. Every update about this raid has done nothing to cast off the stench that this wasn’t a politically motivated hit job. Spencer has written extensively about the judge, Bruce Reinhart. The latter issued this ruling regarding his anti-Trump leanings and connections to the deceased financier, Democratic Party pal, and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

NEW: Federal magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart says he’s inclined to partially unseal the Trump Mar-a-Lago affidavit — instructs DOJ to file a redacted affidavit by next Thursday at 12 noon ET and be prepared to explain redactions. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) August 18, 2022

Trump case: trying to keep the search affidavit sealed isn’t going well for the government.



Judge says: “I find that on the present record the Government has not met its burden of showing that the entire affidavit should remain sealed.”



?? pic.twitter.com/W4hDAtpLkE — Marina Medvin ???? (@MarinaMedvin) August 18, 2022

Yet, one phrase should cause concern and raise many red flags. Judge Reinhart said he would afford the government “a full and fair opportunity” to make redactions. We all know where this is going, and Mike Davis, a former law clerk to Justice Neil Gorsuch, did not hold back with how the redaction process will be handled.

NEWS — Judge Reinhart says "I am not prepared to find that the affidavit should be fully sealed” and asks the government for proposed redactions to the Mar-a-Lago affidavit by next week, adding this will be a careful process. — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) August 18, 2022

The “careful process” will hide the fact that Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden Justice Department obtained—from a clearly biased judge—an unprecedented, unnecessary, and unlawful home-raid warrant of, then did a fishing expedition on, their boss’s political enemy. https://t.co/HDRVZc0aph — ???? Mike Davis ???? (@mrddmia) August 18, 2022

Where’s the lie? Expect a sea of black ink to be plastered all over the pages that have been ordered to be released.