BREAKING: Judge Rules Whether DOJ Has to Release Trump Raid Affidavit

Posted: Aug 18, 2022 2:50 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A federal judge in Florida may order the release of the affidavit used by the FBI to carry out a search warrant and raid on President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home last week…after it is heavily redacted. The decision to call for redactions comes after a number of news organizations requested and sued for the affidavit be released to the public. President Donald Trump has also called for a full release of the document without redactions. 

Previously, DOJ asked the judge to keep the affidavit sealed

"The affidavit supporting the search warrant presents a very different set of considerations. There remain compelling reasons, including to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security, that support keeping the affidavit sealed," DOJ wrote. "Information about witnesses is particularly sensitive given the high-profile nature of this matter and the risk that the revelation of witness identities would impact their willingness to cooperate with the investigation. Disclosure of the government’s affidavit at this stage would also likely chill future cooperation by witnesses whose assistance may be sought as this investigation progresses, as well as in other high-profile investigations."

Attorney General Merrick Garland "personally approved" the warrant used to unlawfully seize Trump's passports and for FBI agents to rifle through First Lady Melania Trump's clothes while claiming they were searching for classified information. 

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates. This post has been updated with additional information. 

