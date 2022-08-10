Here's What the Judge Who Approved Raid on Mar-A-Lago Said About Trump on Facebook

Judge Bruce Reinhart, the federal magistrate who reportedly approved the FBI's search warrant to raid Mar-A-Lago, had already been noted for his previous "work" to help employees of Jeffrey Epstein secure immunity deals from the government...after leaving his post in the U.S. attorney's office where he was supposedly helping the government prosecute Epstein and his employees for alleged sex trafficking. What a guy.

But now another nugget of information has illuminated Reinhart's opinions about President Trump.

Thanks to some sleuthing by Florida's Voice, a Facebook account created in 2008 with the same name, linking to Reinhart's previous private law firm, and listing West Palm Beach as his home address was uncovered along with some interesting posts by Reinhart. Thanks to an apparent failure to understand how Facebook works, or simply not caring about who saw his previous posts, most of Reinhart's status updates are public and visible to anyone who finds his profile — including one posted days before President Trump took office in January 2021.

In a status (emphasis added and archived here for posterity) sharing a Dan Rather post taking issue with President Trump's tweets, Reinhart popped off and quoted degenerate Clinton administration official Robert Reich:

I generally ignore the President-elect's tweets, but not this one. John Lewis arguably has done more to "make America great" than any living citizen. Last August, I took my son to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma so he could understand the kind of courage and sacrifice required to live in a democratic society. John Lewis embodies that spirit. Although I've never met him, he is one of my heroes. Thank you, Robert Reich, for saying what many of us feel, "John Lewis is the conscience of America. Donald Trump doesn’t have the moral stature to kiss John Lewis’s feet." Or, as Joseph Welch said to Joseph McCarthy, "At long last, have you left no sense of decency?"

That sentiment makes Reinhart seem like the kind of guy who would impartially judge the merits of a search warrant request that, if granted, would lead to a raid on Trump's Mar-A-Lago, doesn't it? Another trouncing of the mainstream media's insistence that a warrant wouldn't have been issued unless the walls were truly "closing in" on Trump.

Reinhart's other Facebook posts are a mix of boomer video shares including one explaining "privilege" and some more personal photos of the now-Magistrate Judge enjoying Oreos and bourbon while watching football.

Other Facebook posts by Reinhart includes a complaint that "It's embarrassing to live in a state that is less enlightened on criminal justice than Louisiana and Mississippi."

As a refresher, FEC records also show Reinhart donating $1,000 to Barack Obama's presidential campaign in 2008 and $500 to Republican Trump opponent Jeb Bush in 2015. Those donations along with the newly-uncovered Facebook post confirms that Reinhart is no fan of President Trump, and calls into question his ability to fairly adjudicate legal matters involving Trump that come before him as a federal magistrate judge.