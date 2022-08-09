Was the FBI's Raid on Mar-a-Lago the Biggest In-Kind Contribution to Trump's 2024 Bid?

After all that, the safe at Mar-a-Lago was empty. It was pried open by FBI agents who swarmed the premises under the pretense that they were looking for documents marked for preservation by the National Archives. Does anyone believe that? The FBI’s raid on the former president’s home was not over boxes of documents. If you think that, please, get some crack cocaine, White Claws, and wallow in total ignorance in an observation tank while high as a kite. This line about the documents is politburo stuff, except we’re not the Soviet Union. The FBI was there to find Russian collusion material they know doesn’t exist.

Top officials at the J. Edgar Hoover Building have known since day one that the Steele dossier, the catalyst for this myth, was a Democrat-funded opposition research project. It might as well have come in a file that read, “Hillary Clinton paid for this.” Now, the FBI’s credibility, the last sliver of it, has been incinerated with this raid that juiced MAGA nation like no other.

What happened last night was a social media meme come to life. President Trump’s image is accompanied by the text, “in reality; they’re not after me. They’re after you. I’m just in the way.”

The IRS received a massive cash injection of $80 billion, which even former commissioners of the agency admitted won’t be spent wisely. We all know what these funds will be used for—to execute audits on working class and middle-income Americans; the latter is set to see their taxes rise over Congress’ latest spending bill. The IRS, America’s original political police force, got a shot of steroids from Democrats. The Department of Justice and the FBI were already the quasi-political hit squad for Democrats, burying damning information about hunter Biden and labeling it Russian disinformation without proper review. Some of the most powerful institutions in the country are now totally soaked in political bias and applying enforcement of the law on that basis.

Remember 1998’s Enemy of the State with Will Smith. In 2022, it’s not just the NSA but also the DOJ, FBI, and now IRS coming after us. The only person who can stop that is Donald Trump, who made his plans for a massive government worker purge known in a lengthy piece in Axios. I don’t think this was the basis for the raid; it’s the Democrats feeling uneasy that they haven’t been able to pin any felonious material on the former president. Still, if Trump runs and wins again, he will lead a government purge like no other as he reclassifies whole sections of employees that could be marked for termination.

The FBI’s latest stunt only reinforced what half the nation thinks about them already. It also increased skepticism and hatred of these institutions, whose actions have made millions wary. Suppose they could do this to a former president for the crime of merely running and beating Hillary Clinton; who knows what they could do to those of us who don’t have Donald Trump’s financial assets?

The message is clear. The government under Democrats hates us, and they will sic federal agencies on Americans who dare to defy the parameters and agenda set by the political class. If half the nation doesn’t feel that justice is blind, that federal law enforcement agencies are professional and impartial, and that law and order is now dependent on party affiliation, then the stability of our system could be placed in doubt. Democrats have set us on a path towards civil war if they continue with this campaign of overreach under Biden.

The actions of the FBI and DOJ were ones to strike fear into the hearts of Americans. It has done the opposite. These government officials should know our history. We’re a nation of rebels who don’t take kindly to these acts akin to an absolute monarchy. If Trump was ever on the edge of not running, and I don’t think he ever was, then this act sure as hell is going to make him run again in 2024. I’m all-in on this now. Every patriot should be, and I don’t think I’ll be alone.

I was wrong. The FBI, not the media, may have given the most significant in-kind political contribution to a candidate in American political history.

From here on out, the marching orders should ignore the media, the FBI, and the DOJ. They’re all corrupt liars. Stay focused and destroy the Democrats. It’s the only way to save the country. We’re in a dark place, and it’s always the FBI who’s there to make things that much worse.