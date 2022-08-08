Liberal Media Goes Bananas Over FBI Raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence

For liberal America, it’s time to pop open the champagne bottles. Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago this evening. Spencer wrote up the “siege” that’s taken place in Florida. FBI agents arrived unannounced and broke into the safe on the property. It was reportedly empty. The former president was not in the state; he’s in Trump Tower now. That’s another location that could be targeted within the coming days since it’s clear that the FBI has gone off the rails to prevent a duly elected president from running for office again. Trump’s 2024 plans are no secret, and it’s clear that this raid is the clearest example of the Department of Justice’s desperation in trying to derail a man from running for president again.

Liberal media figures and activists cheered, of course. Some want to flash forward to the “perp walk.” Due process of law is an alien concept to liberal America when it comes to people with whom they share a deep hatred. Michael Moore, Sunny Hostin, and the rest of this miserable camp were doing cartwheels.

FBI raid of Mar-a-lago underway right now. Sh*t is getting real. Will we see Trump indicted in 2022? A girl can hope. — Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) August 8, 2022

Sure seems like it. Because— raid into a former president's home? That is a big line to cross without a solid reason. — Beth Thorpe (@BethinLouavul) August 8, 2022

Can we fast-forward to the perp walk — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) August 8, 2022

the law is coming pic.twitter.com/monJuaLIfx — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 8, 2022

The wheels turn slow, but…. https://t.co/s7OAyqmF7C — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 8, 2022

MAGA is not taking the news well. Threats of violence, calls for DeSantis to intervene, calls for states to secede.



This feels familiar. Like the lead-up to January 6 but much more sudden. — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) August 9, 2022

The posts on these pro-Trump forums tonight are as violent as I've seen them since before January 6th. Maybe even moreso. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 8, 2022

I like presidents that weren’t raided by the FBI — IDK Your BFF Rose (@rose_of_tx) August 8, 2022

Enjoy this moment because, like most efforts to indict Trump on everything under the sun, the push always falls short. They’ve tried to get him on taxes, Russia, leaking classified information, and censored him on social media. Trump remains a political force. The Left has shifted towards gross authoritarianism that seeks to punish people with differing views. WE got accused of that under Trump when he mentioned maybe tossing Hillary Clinton into jail at a debate. Joe Biden followed through on it and set forth the nation on the path toward possible dissolution. The Left doesn’t respect the rule of law. Maybe that’s why liberals are celebrating. They know they can get away with these extrajudicial operations against American citizens.