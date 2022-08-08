Donald Trump

Liberal Media Goes Bananas Over FBI Raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Aug 08, 2022 8:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Liberal Media Goes Bananas Over FBI Raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence

Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash

For liberal America, it’s time to pop open the champagne bottles. Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago this evening. Spencer wrote up the “siege” that’s taken place in Florida. FBI agents arrived unannounced and broke into the safe on the property. It was reportedly empty. The former president was not in the state; he’s in Trump Tower now. That’s another location that could be targeted within the coming days since it’s clear that the FBI has gone off the rails to prevent a duly elected president from running for office again. Trump’s 2024 plans are no secret, and it’s clear that this raid is the clearest example of the Department of Justice’s desperation in trying to derail a man from running for president again.

Liberal media figures and activists cheered, of course. Some want to flash forward to the “perp walk.” Due process of law is an alien concept to liberal America when it comes to people with whom they share a deep hatred. Michael Moore, Sunny Hostin, and the rest of this miserable camp were doing cartwheels. 

Enjoy this moment because, like most efforts to indict Trump on everything under the sun, the push always falls short. They’ve tried to get him on taxes, Russia, leaking classified information, and censored him on social media. Trump remains a political force. The Left has shifted towards gross authoritarianism that seeks to punish people with differing views. WE got accused of that under Trump when he mentioned maybe tossing Hillary Clinton into jail at a debate. Joe Biden followed through on it and set forth the nation on the path toward possible dissolution. The Left doesn’t respect the rule of law. Maybe that’s why liberals are celebrating. They know they can get away with these extrajudicial operations against American citizens. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Under Siege': FBI Raids Mar-A-Lago, President Trump Responds
Spencer Brown
Dan Bongino on FBI's Raid on Mar-a-Lago: 'This Is Some Third-World Bulls**t Right Here'
Matt Vespa
Did You Notice What Was Behind an Activist Who Is Against Texas Busing Migrants to NYC?
Julio Rosas
80-Year-Old Woman Banned From Community Pool After Complaining About Biological Male in Ladies Restroom
Madeline Leesman
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Brings the Receipts to Prove Arkansas Newspaper's Bias
Spencer Brown

Scientists Caught Peddling a Lie Again? This Time About Something from Space.
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular