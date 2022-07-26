Whistleblowers: FBI/DOJ Deep State Working Overtime to Protect Hunter Biden

Let me just say I am shocked CBS News allowed this to be published. It’s from former Fox News reporter Catherine Herridge. It’s about something we all know well in the DC swamp. The Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are out of control. They worked hard to hamstring Donald Trump. They spied on his campaign in 2016 through Crossfire Hurricane. And they worked on manufacturing evidence to prop up a bogus story about the Kremlin tilting the election in Trump’s favor. The Russian collusion was a total myth. Then-FBI Director James Comey knew that it was a myth. He had to have known. He knew the Trump dossier was a Hillary Clinton campaign-funded opposition research project compiled by ex-MI6 spook Christopher Steele. Still, they went along with it. DOJ officials doctored evidence to secure FISA spy warrants on specific Trump campaign officials, like Carter Page.

Now, the FBI is running amok again with Hunter Biden stories. Whistleblowers have been coming out of the woodwork to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), alleging that there is a coordinated effort at the FBI and DOJ to suppress negative stories about the president’s son. Protecting the crackhead son at all costs is the overall objective here. According to Herridge, rivers of damning information about Hunter were probably characterized as disinformation before any actual review took place. It’s classic interference (via CBS News):

"Highly credible" whistleblowers have come forward to a senior Senate Republican alleging a widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information about President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, according to letters reviewed by CBS News. "The information provided to my office involves concerns about the FBI's receipt and use of derogatory information relating to Hunter Biden, and the FBI's false portrayal of acquired evidence as disinformation," GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland on July 25. "The volume and consistency of these allegations substantiate their credibility and necessitate this letter." Grassley, the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the whistleblowers alleged that legitimate streams of information and intelligence about the president's son were characterized as likely disinformation or prematurely shut down leading up to the 2020 presidential election. CBS News first reported in April that more than 150 financial transactions involving either Hunter or James Biden's global business affairs were flagged as concerning by U.S. banks for further review. CBS News previously reported the U.S. attorney in Delaware has been investigating potential tax fraud, money laundering and foreign influence peddling. [...] A spokesperson for Delaware U.S. attorney David Weiss declined to comment on whether he was aware of whistleblower allegations that credible reporting about Hunter Biden was allegedly labeled misinformation by the FBI and whether these allegations had been factored into his probe. In the correspondence, Grassley cited a 2020 FBI intelligence assessment that was "used by an FBI headquarters team to improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation." He continued, "Based on the allegations, in at least one instance, verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation." In October 2020, one month before the election, "an avenue of derogatory Hunter Biden reporting was ordered closed" by a senior FBI agent at the bureau's Washington Field office. An earlier letter from Grassley identified the agent as Timothy Thibault.

We won’t be able to look into this until the Republicans retake the Senate. Democrats are not going to investigate Hunter. As of now, retaking the Senate is a tall order for the GOP come November. The House is a lock for the Republicans, but news of an economic recession could improve conditions for the GOP. We’ll see. There’s still a lot of time between now and Election Day, but the DOJ going rogue to protect Democrats is becoming the norm, and that’s not a good thing. We have de facto secret political police operating right now. It is also our preeminent law enforcement and domestic intelligence gathering agency. First order of business for the new Republican president is to do a deep clean at the J. Edgar Hoover Building.