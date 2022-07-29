There's a Serious Problem With the DOJ Investigation Into Hunter Biden

The trail of breadcrumbs that Hunter Biden left goes beyond that of Hansel and Gretel, but no one wants to look into this guy. The crack addict has been a public relations nightmare for his father, yet the liberal media's shield of protection prevents any accountability.

The shady government access deals have been widely known among some of us since Tony Bobulinski went on record to discuss the 2017 deal that fell through with CEFC China Energy. The Biden family was still compensated for their time, however. This deal involved Joe Biden, "the big guy," and showed the president lied about not knowing his son's allegedly corrupt foreign exploits. The Hunter Biden laptop has been a treasure trove of inquiry into potentially felonious activity, but no one wants to touch it for the most part. If Hunter were the son of a Republican, this would be the top story for months.

Mia has combed through that iCloud, a Pandora's Box of debauchery. While the crack cocaine, hookers, white claws, and M&M stories are fun, the tax evasion probe is real and ongoing. Yet, there's a serious snag. Delaware's US Attorney's Office isn't big enough to handle the investigation. They lack the resources to investigate all the angles of the case. Hunter Biden and corruption is an ever-growing amoeba, and this office is reportedly in dire need of reinforcements.

Margot Cleveland at The Federalist has more, including a recap of all the family's suspicious activities:

The Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office investigating Hunter Biden lacks the wherewithal and resources to adequately probe the dubious financial dealings of the Biden family and their business partners, according to three current or former Department of Justice officials. “If any single one of the dozens of issues had been alleged about the Bush or Trump families, a special counsel would have been appointed immediately,” said one career official familiar with the probe. “[The Delaware office] needs help. There’s no way it can tackle everything it needs to, even if it tried.” Two other officials also expressed concern about resources available to the investigation, particularly given the political sensitivity and complexity of the underlying issues. In March 2022, the New York Times reported that David C. Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, was overseeing the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, noting that the probe may also involve the scrutiny of various other connected individuals and businesses. Sources told the Times that a grand jury continues to gather evidence “in a wide-ranging examination” of Biden’s international business dealings, with prosecutors considering charges for tax fraud, criminal foreign lobbying, and money laundering. On July 8, Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., the top Republican on the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, wrote to Weiss, a second time, inquiring about the investigation. In addition to asking the attorney whether Nicholas McQuaid, a former associate of Hunter Biden’s criminal attorney and now the principal deputy assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Criminal Division, had any involvement in the investigation, Grassley and Johnson sought assurances concerning the funding and scope of the investigation. Has the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Delaware issued grand jury subpoenas “to Wells Fargo, USAA, Bank of America, TD Bank, JPMorgan Chase, PNC, Morgan Stanley, Citibank, Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of China and First National Bank of Omaha for records relating to Hunter Biden, James Biden, Sara Biden, John R. Walker, Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer and corporate entities linked to them, including but not limited to, Hudson West III and the Lion Hall Group?” the letter inquired. Those financial institutions should have relevant information related to Weiss’s criminal probe, the senators explained, referencing bank records introduced on the Senate floor establishing financial connections between James Biden (the president’s brother) and Hunter and the communist Chinese regime. […] ames Biden’s financial dealings also evidence a complicated pay-to-play scandal underlying his investing in the health care sector. According to court filings and interviews with former business associates, James Biden told his potential partners, including at Americore Health Hospital, “that his last name could open doors and that Joe Biden was excited about the public policy implications of their business models…” According to Politico, Tom Pritchard, a former Americore executive, said that James Biden held out the “promise of a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections,” even introducing Pritchard to the now-president. James Biden later reportedly helped Americore obtain a loan from a hedge fund, before taking “a six-figure personal loan out of Americore’s coffers,” but then the Middle East investment never materialized, and neither did James Biden’s repayment of the loan. Similar allegations suffered in a Tennessee case brought by two health-services firms that sued James Biden and his business partners, “alleging James and his partners promised to provide a large investment from the Middle East, then pushed the firms to make expensive acquisitions, as part of a scheme to drive them out of business and steal their business models.” “Those firms alleged that James Biden cited his family’s political connections and promised his older brother would promote their health care model as part of his 2020 presidential campaign.’”

Maybe those additional resources will come from Congress when the GOP retakes the House and possibly the Senate. That's what it'll probably take, given the circumstances here. Will the GOP have the courage to launch probes into Hunter Biden? Will they be able to withstand the media attacks from such an announcement?

The liberal media is slowly turning on Joe Biden, but I can see them stacking sandbags on Hunter. The laptop got roped into the Russian disinformation narrative they manufactured, which turned out to be a lie—and many liberals and allies of the Democratic Party have gone all-in on dismissing the device in 2020. They can't go back on that. A proper investigation into Hunter will be one of the tests for congressional Republicans come January 2023. We're all watching.