Here’s What the Liberal Media Missed About Kansas’ Abortion Vote

They’re just wrong. It’s sad how the liberal media is clinging to hope regarding this abortion vote in Kansas. The state rejected a pro-life amendment to the state constitution. If it passed, it would have paved the way for a potential outright ban on abortion in the state. The voter initiative went down in flames 58/41. So, of course, the national news media popped open champagne, declaring that this spells big trouble for Republicans. No, it doesn’t. This jubilation from the liberal media is a classic sign that we’re watching another episode of ‘inside the bubble.’

Abortion isn’t going to save Democrats in 2022.

Liberal media members, I have some news for you. We’re in an economic recession. Joe Biden’s approvals are garbage, especially with Hispanics and Asian voters. Every demographic that isn’t whiny woke white women in college has shifted big league to the GOP. To Vox Media’s credit, they noted how the wording of this amendment was a disaster. Second, Kansas still has strict limits on abortion. The state prohibits public funding, a 22-week ban, and a parental consent law is in place.

Is it a total ban? No, but it could be where we’re heading on this issue. There is no outright ban, though there will be multiple attempts from the pro-life side. The Left is still an emotional wreck over the Dobbs decision. Then, before any talk about abortion, they need to decide whether men can or cannot get pregnant. Once that happens, they can go out there and defend their abortion at all times and without exception, a position that is not popular.

The Republicans will retake the House, so goodbye to January 6 Select Committee and Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. There is a red wave coming. Only the white college-educated elite thinks abortion is a tremendous political relief package. It’s a classic misreading of the polling on this issue. Americans backed Roe when it was the law of the land, but they also support restrictions on abortion, limits that are common-sense but anathema to the Left.

Both sides have a chance to make their case to voters. There will be victories and defeats; abortion won’t be decided overnight. Roe paused the trajectory to a consensus on this subject in 1973. It’s resumed.

This amendment defeat may be unpleasant news to the pro-life faithful, but it’s in no way a massive win for Democrats. It’s not a sign that salvation is possible this midterm season. Democrats are the party of Biden, of an economic recession and high inflation. The only thing potentially saving Democrats’ SLIM majority in the Senate is that the GOP has some bad candidates on their hands.