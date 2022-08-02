Joe Biden's Afghan Drone Strike Won't Save Dems From Midterm Pain

We all like seeing dead terrorists. It’s great that this al-Qaeda leader is dead. Ayman al-Zawahiri got turned into an ashtray in Kabul on Sunday. Joe did say that this terror group was no longer in Afghanistan, but we all know Biden lies. As we discussed in today’s Triggered podcast, there are many questions concerning this strike. They knew he was there for months and did nothing. Why? Was this done to cut into Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip? Was this done to offer the administration some good news after numerous lousy news cycles? It could be a combination of the three. Who will replace al-Zawahiri? That’s another thing to watch.

Still, this isn’t going to solve the inflation crisis. It won’t move the needle for Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), who is the deciding vote on the Democrats’ latest spending push that raises taxes during a recession. The supply chain crisis, the baby formula shortage, and the fiasco at the southern border won’t be solved with this terrorist’s demise.

Joe Biden is a disaster on foreign policy matters; he has a 40-year track record. In what universe does he think he could glean political dividends in this area? First, it's not just Biden. There is little to gain in international affairs if the domestic front is a wreck. George H.W. Bush had approvals in the 90s after the Gulf War. He got destroyed by Bill Clinton when the economy began to crumble.

No one cares about dead al-Qaeda members if inflation is still high. American mothers can’t find baby formula; they couldn’t care less about what’s happening in Afghanistan or Ukraine. While dead terrorists are good things, this won’t save Biden from his sinking approvals or his party's disastrous showing in the midterms.