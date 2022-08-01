Afghanistan

Biden Told Americans Al Qaeda Was Gone from Afghanistan

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 01, 2022 6:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Told Americans Al Qaeda Was Gone from Afghanistan

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden will speak from the White House Tuesday night about a drone strike on Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri. 

Al-Zawahiri was a monster who served as Osama bin Laden's number two on 9/11/2001. According to the FBI, he was also responsible for the terrorist bombings of the United States Embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya. For years, a $25 million reward was offered for information leading to his arrest. 

While Al-Zawahiri's death is a victory for the United States and the world, President Joe Biden told the American people one year ago that Al Qaeda was gone from Afghanistan. Given Al-Zawahiri was just droned in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital city, that was not true. 

"Let's put this thing in perspective here. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan, as well as — as well as getting Osama bin Laden. And we did," Biden said in remarks from the East Room of the White House. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Justice Has Been Delivered': Biden Heralds Drone Strike Killing Al Qaeda's Leader
Spencer Brown
Manchin Will Talk to Sinema About Build Back Better Junior, but Will It Matter?
Rebecca Downs

LATEST: Al Qaeda Chief Taken Out by U.S. Drone Strike
Spencer Brown
Yet Another Poll Highlights Republicans Up in Battleground District, With Issues That Matter Most
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Watch: Wyoming Voters Are NOT Happy with Liz Cheney
Rebecca Downs

Is the Left Losing Momentum?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular