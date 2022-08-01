Biden Told Americans Al Qaeda Was Gone from Afghanistan

President Joe Biden will speak from the White House Tuesday night about a drone strike on Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri.

Al-Zawahiri was a monster who served as Osama bin Laden's number two on 9/11/2001. According to the FBI, he was also responsible for the terrorist bombings of the United States Embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya. For years, a $25 million reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.

Good news for America.



Ayman Al-Zawahiri was “indicted for his alleged role in the August 7, 1998, bombings of the United States Embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya.” He was Bin Laden’s successor. Today he is dead. https://t.co/wRVyttGA67 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 1, 2022

Zawahiri had a $25 million bounty on his head since 2001. In addition to planning 9/11, also behind attack on USS Cole that killed 17 American sailors in Yemen in 2000. State Dept. says he played role in August 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 1, 2022

While Al-Zawahiri's death is a victory for the United States and the world, President Joe Biden told the American people one year ago that Al Qaeda was gone from Afghanistan. Given Al-Zawahiri was just droned in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital city, that was not true.

"Let's put this thing in perspective here. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan, as well as — as well as getting Osama bin Laden. And we did," Biden said in remarks from the East Room of the White House.