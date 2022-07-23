Pervert Parade: An Insane Number of Teachers Have Been Arrested for Sex Crimes This Year

The freak shows have entered the classroom. This latest story goes beyond the critical race theory shenanigans infecting our schools. Pronouns and political correctness aren’t the subjects, either. All are important regarding cleaning up our schools and reverting them to institutions of learning and instruction. They’ve become ‘woke’ reeducation camps. No, this latest report is something out of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. We have sexual deviants and freaks roaming our halls. In the first half of this year, over 180 school educators got arrested for various sex crimes. That’s roughly one teacher or school administrator arrested each day (via Fox News):

At least 181 K-12 educators, including four principals, were arrested on child sex-related crimes in the U.S. in the first six months of 2022, ranging from child pornography to raping students.

An analysis conducted by Fox News Digital looked at local news stories week by week featuring arrests of principals, teachers, substitute teachers and teachers’ aides on child sex-related crimes in school districts across the country. Arrests that weren't publicized were not counted in the analysis, meaning the true number may well be higher.

The analysis found that at least 181 have been arrested between January 1 and June 30, which works out to exactly an arrest a day on average.

The 181 educators included four principals, 153 teachers, 12 teachers' aides and 12 substitute teachers.

[...]

Many of the arrests involved especially heinous allegations.

Roger Weaver Freed, the 34-year-old former principal at Williamsport Area High School in Pennsylvania, was arrested in June and charged with sexual contact with a student, corruption of a minor, furnishing liquor to a minor, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent.

[...]

Shannon Hall, a 31-year-old former teacher at Jamaica Gateway to the Sciences High School in New York City, was arrested in June and charged with forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated harassment.

[...]

Norman Merrill, a 45-year-old former teacher at Green Mountain Union High School in Vermont, was arrested in May and charged with production of child sexual abuse material and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Merrill is accused of secretly video recording female students walking past him at school and of producing videos showing nude children.

Anessa Paige Gower, a 35-year-old former biology teacher at Making Waves Academy in Richmond, California, was charged with 29 counts of child molestation on April 8.