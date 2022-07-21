Prince Harry's UN Speech Is a Friendly Reminder That He Needs to Shut the Hell Up

It's fitting the United Nations was the setting for this spectacle. Only in the headquarters of the world's most useless institution could a semi-disowned member of the British Royal Family deliver a tone-deaf address about abortion rights. Is Prince Harry bored? He must be because of everything to make a stink about—he decides to weigh in on the abortion wars. Meghan Markle's fingerprints are all over this fiasco. Also, International Nelson Mandela Day is probably not the best day to discuss abortion. What the hell is this? Are they starving for attention (via Fox News):

Conservative Twitter users tore Prince Harry apart after the British royal gave a condescending speech trashing the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade during a U.N. summit on International Nelson Mandela Day. During the Monday speech, Harry seemed to take aim at conservative policies. He claimed that "the rolling back of Constitutional rights in the United States," in addition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, represent a "global assault on democracy and freedom." Considering that Harry and his wife, actress Meghan Markle, champion progressive causes, the implication in his speech seemed to refer to the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson abortion ruling. [...] British Journalist and former Margaret Thatcher aide, Nile Gardiner, accused Harry of promoting propaganda at his wife’s behest. He wrote, "Prince Harry is increasingly just a mouthpiece for Meghan Markle's far Left political activism. A sad decline for a once hugely popular figure. He is actively undermining the British Monarchy by engaging in political attacks, and damaging the image of the Royal Family in America."

#BREAKING: At the United Nations, Prince Harry calls out "the rolling back of Constitutional rights in the United States" as part of "a global assault on democracy and freedom." pic.twitter.com/RnJNmkPDcp — Forbes (@Forbes) July 18, 2022

Meghan Markle has been a cancer to this British institution. I'm indifferent to the UK Royals, but it's painfully apparent that Markle doesn't understand her role there. It's not a fairy tale. It's a dysfunctional family. Yet, this 'poor me' attitude the couple has taken is appalling. No one cares about your troubles because you're not one of us. Have you forgotten that you're Royals? And you're rich. Markle hurled a hand grenade when she accused the Royal Family of racism. We all saw this coming from 10,000,000 miles away. Markle said she could not speak out as she told Oprah Winfrey about this royal horror show. Yeah, she's muzzled but can speak to a cultural icon and one of the world's most well-known media figures. They live in a mansion, thanks to Harry's $10 million inheritance. But somehow, they're oppressed and ostracized.

Now, he's giving constitutional law lectures at the United Nations. The responses were savage, with some quipping that he should stick to his Nazi cosplay. Read the room, man. Even the most ardent pro-abortion supporter will pimp you on fundraising flyers.

I know nothing will happen from this speech, but it's a friendly reminder that these two need to go away. Live your life on your pile of cash, and go away.