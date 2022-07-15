Why Did the Ohio Abortion Doctor Misreport the Age of a Child Rapist?

The Left’s celebration over this Ohio abortion story being true is coming to a speedy end. It appears to be morphing into a story more about illegal alien crime than access to abortion. Joe Biden turned this story into national news when he mentioned a 10-year-old Ohio girl who was raped, impregnated, and then forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion. The girl’s attack might have occurred when she was nine, making this story even more heinous. The man who attacked her was a 27-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, Gerson Fuentes. Now, the mother of this child says her daughter is “fine.” Really? Not so sure about that after such a brutal attack. Also, why does it sound like she’s defending Fuentes? Telemundo caught up with the mother, whose face wasn’t visible. It was not the first time Fuentes had raped this girl. The mother isn’t pressing charges against Fuentes, though he already confessed to the rape. I’m going to bet that Fuentes was dating the mother. I’m going to guess that the mother is also an illegal alien. And now, the doctor who performed the abortion on the child appears to have listed Fuentes’ age as 17. She’s only off by a decade. What’s she hiding (via Fox News):

WATCH: The mother of the Ohio 10/y rape victim tells Telemundo's @MariaVargasPion that the child "is fine", and "everything they say about (Gerson Flores) is a lie." pic.twitter.com/Vtpyn404g7 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 14, 2022

The Guatemalan illegal immigrant charged with raping and impregnating an Ohio 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was listed as a minor in the report the Indiana-based abortionist sent to authorities. Dr. Caitlin Bernard reported that the alleged rapist was approximately 17-years-old in an official filing to the Indiana Department of Health obtained Thursday by Fox News Digital. On Wednesday, Ohio authorities charged 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, with rape of a minor under 13 years old in the case. Fuentes confessed to the crime to Columbus Police Department investigators, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement Wednesday. However, the 10-year-old's mother said her daughter was "fine" and "everything they say about [Gerson Flores] is a lie" when confronted Thursday by a Telemundo reporter. The alleged rape made headlines earlier this month after Bernard told The Indy Star on July 1 she had performed an abortion for a young rape victim who she said was forced to cross state lines from Ohio in order to receive the procedure. Ohio implemented a six-week abortion ban shortly after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which granted women the federal right to an abortion.

Again, the fact that a 10-year-old girl rape victim was used as a political pawn by pro-aborts, so they didn't have to defend abortion for what it is, before we knew any info about the case and are now gloating bc it turned out to be real just shows how evil these people are. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 13, 2022

I’m guessing that this family never wanted the spotlight hoisted upon them, thanks to Joe Biden. It’s not a win for the Left. Their big thing right now is telling conservative media ‘I told you so’ when just ONE source supported the story from the outset. So, yes, this is a true crime story. It’s heinous, but when will the Left realize they are cheering the rape of a child to own the conservatives. That’s pretty sick, but that’s liberal America.

This was the tweet you chose not to retweet. Weird. https://t.co/fXd8dUdolS pic.twitter.com/EIfLcYDJ5n — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 13, 2022

With the border out of control, illegal alien child rapist stories aren’t a story Democrats want in a news cycle that’s bound to get worse for them as we get closer to November. We’re about to enter an economic recession officially. This story shines a light on getting the border under control. This guy could have attacked others too, and he wasn’t supposed to be here.

By the weekend, the media will suffocate this Ohio abortion tale since it’s no longer a sellable narrative for abortion access.