Mother of 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Says Everything About Illegal Alien Who Raped Her Daughter Is a Lie

I’m suffering from whiplash here. What’s going on with this 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio? We know she’s a rape victim. We know she went to Indiana for an abortion after the rapist impregnated her:

There's a new development in the story Joe Biden repeated from the White House last week of a ten-year-old Ohio girl who sought an abortion after being raped, subsequently being referred to a doctor in Indiana allegedly because Ohio's pro-life law restricted her options. Reporting from The Columbus Dispatch appears to confirm the story repeated by Biden, but brings an inconvenient truth for Democrats who have spent weeks using the despicable crime to attack pro-life Americans. As it turns out, Democrats and the mainstream media have been repeatedly citing a situation in which a 27-year-old man who is 'believed to be undocumented,' according to The Dispatch, repeatedly raped a ten-year-old girl. After the White House was unable to offer corroboration for the story Biden repeated and Ohio's Attorney General said he hadn't heard "a whisper" about any matching reports or filings, The Columbus Dispatch said Wednesday that an arrest had been made on Tuesday and charges were filed against a 27-year-old man who confessed to the crime.

BREAKING: The suspected rapist accused of impregnating the 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio was arrested Tuesday and booked into Franklin County Jail.



Columbus Dispatch says bond was set at $2 million and that Gershon Fuentes, 27, is believed to be an "undocumented" immigrant. pic.twitter.com/x3GJ36Y5iY — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) July 13, 2022

The liberal media and Democrats sipped champagne when the story was true to bolster their pro-abortion argument and take a stab at conservative outlets who were skeptical of the story. Again, ONE source propped up the story. Protocols dictate to slow walk it, but a child got raped and impregnated, so this is why overturning Roe v. Wade was evil, says the Left.

Now, Telemundo found and interviewed the girl’s mother, who says that her daughter is “fine” and that everything said about her rapist is a lie. The man confessed to “vaginal contact,” and the girl could have been nine-years-old at the time of the attack.

WATCH: The mother of the Ohio 10/y rape victim tells Telemundo's @MariaVargasPion that the child "is fine", and "everything they say about (Gerson Flores) is a lie." pic.twitter.com/Vtpyn404g7 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 14, 2022

So, what’s the deal here? Was the mother dating the child rapist? The perpetrator, Gerson Flores, was charged, but she hasn’t filed any additional charges.