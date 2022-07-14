Abortion

Mother of 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Says Everything About Illegal Alien Who Raped Her Daughter Is a Lie

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jul 14, 2022 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Mother of 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Says Everything About Illegal Alien Who Raped Her Daughter Is a Lie

Source: AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

I’m suffering from whiplash here. What’s going on with this 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio? We know she’s a rape victim. We know she went to Indiana for an abortion after the rapist impregnated her:

There's a new development in the story Joe Biden repeated from the White House last week of a ten-year-old Ohio girl who sought an abortion after being raped, subsequently being referred to a doctor in Indiana allegedly because Ohio's pro-life law restricted her options.

Reporting from The Columbus Dispatch appears to confirm the story repeated by Biden, but brings an inconvenient truth for Democrats who have spent weeks using the despicable crime to attack pro-life Americans. As it turns out, Democrats and the mainstream media have been repeatedly citing a situation in which a 27-year-old man who is 'believed to be undocumented,' according to The Dispatch, repeatedly raped a ten-year-old girl.

After the White House was unable to offer corroboration for the story Biden repeated and Ohio's Attorney General said he hadn't heard "a whisper" about any matching reports or filings, The Columbus Dispatch said Wednesday that an arrest had been made on Tuesday and charges were filed against a 27-year-old man who confessed to the crime. 

The liberal media and Democrats sipped champagne when the story was true to bolster their pro-abortion argument and take a stab at conservative outlets who were skeptical of the story. Again, ONE source propped up the story. Protocols dictate to slow walk it, but a child got raped and impregnated, so this is why overturning Roe v. Wade was evil, says the Left. 

Now, Telemundo found and interviewed the girl’s mother, who says that her daughter is “fine” and that everything said about her rapist is a lie. The man confessed to “vaginal contact,” and the girl could have been nine-years-old at the time of the attack. 

So, what’s the deal here? Was the mother dating the child rapist? The perpetrator, Gerson Flores, was charged, but she hasn’t filed any additional charges. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Is Mocked For Admitting He Was Told Which Reporters to Call On
Sarah Arnold
Watch What Elizabeth Warren Does to Avoid Fox Reporter's Question About SCOTUS Harassment
Julio Rosas
Ivana Trump Dies at 73
Spencer Brown
Americans Think U.S. Is Need of Major Gov't Reforms and Complete Overhaul
Sarah Arnold
Police: Activists Can Be Threatening, But Mostly Peaceful Outside of Supreme Court Justices' Homes
Matt Vespa
Rep. Mayra Flores: 'Biden is Encouraging Illegal Immigration'
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular