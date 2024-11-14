BREAKING: RFK Jr. Has Landed a Nomination in the Trump Administration
It's Official: Trump Makes His Pick for Interior Secretary
Trump Drops New Names to Serve in His Justice Department
Trump Names Who He Wants to Run Veterans Affairs
So, That's Why Bob Casey Didn't Concede the PA Senate Race
VIP
When TV Pundits Declare TV Pundits Are Unfit for Public Office
Another Teacher Embroiled In a Scandal Over Trump's Win
GOP Moves to Make It Harder to Invoke Motion to Vacate Speaker of...
Dem Governors Vow to Fight Trump’s Mass Deportation
VIP
Chris Cuomo Spars With Viewer Over Everything That's Wrong With This Country
The View Suddenly Looking to Hire a Pro-Trump Woman As Ratings Nosedive
As He Gets Ready to Chair the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Rand Paul...
VIP
Kyrsten Sinema Has Some Words for Pramila Jayapal on Stating the Obvious About...
FBI Thwarts '9/11-Style' Terror Attack Plot on US Soil
Tipsheet

Democrat Reveals the 'Big F*cking Problem' Facing the Left

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 14, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

As the Democratic Party braces for another Trump presidency, party members can’t help but wonder where it all went wrong after months of being told they were going to defeat President-elect Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Since Trump won not only the electoral vote but also the popular vote (and all seven swing states), Democrats are hitting the panic button over how to win back voters in the next election cycle. 

NBC News political analyst John Heilemann warned that Democrats have a “big f*cking problem,” which is, he says, that the Republican Party has become the party of the working class. 

Heilemann suggested that inflation was Vice President Kamala Harris’ biggest downfall and cost her the election. She refused to explain how she would lower Americans' living costs and, most importantly, how her economic policies would differ from President Joe Biden’s. 

“Inflation is probably the most toxic thing in all of politics overall time,” he said. “It’s the thing that kills incumbents.”

He explained that inflation affects everybody, no matter how much or how little money you have, and Harris failed at persuading voters that she would change it. 

“Kamala Harris, the sitting vice president in a party that presided over that inflation. It was not Joe Biden’s fault,” Heilemann continued. “Didn’t figure out how to talk about it in a persuasive way. But the fact that they lost is probably the least surprising thing in the world.”

Recommended

This NYT Post-Election Focus Group of Young Voters Is Brutal for the Media...and Incredible for JD Vance Guy Benson
Advertisement

Heilemann also pointed out that in every country, “the in-power party” lost, whether liberal, leftist, centrist, right, or conservative. He suggested that people were craving change and that voters were fed up with the current leadership in every country. 

He went on to warn Democrats that Republicans are taking over the working class, which traditionally is the DNA the party is built on. However, Heilemann said that when the Democratic Party is no longer the party of working people, it shows an apparent change the 2024 election is responsible for. 

“Right now, the party of working people in America is the Republican Party,” Heilemann said, adding that the left’s formula no longer works, and they must change course if they want a different outcome in the next election cycle.

Tags: DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This NYT Post-Election Focus Group of Young Voters Is Brutal for the Media...and Incredible for JD Vance Guy Benson
Another Teacher Embroiled In a Scandal Over Trump's Win Sarah Arnold
So, That's Why Bob Casey Didn't Concede the PA Senate Race Matt Vespa
It's Official: Trump Makes His Pick for Interior Secretary Matt Vespa
Trump Drops New Names to Serve in His Justice Department Matt Vespa
Did You Notice What's Suddenly Missing From AOC's Twitter Bio? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This NYT Post-Election Focus Group of Young Voters Is Brutal for the Media...and Incredible for JD Vance Guy Benson
Advertisement