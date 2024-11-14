BREAKING: RFK Jr. Has Landed a Nomination in the Trump Administration
It's Official: Trump Makes His Pick for Interior Secretary

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 14, 2024
President-elect Donald J. Trump delivered remarks at the America First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-a-Lago this evening, where he made another cabinet nomination by selecting former North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to serve as our next secretary of the interior:

Earlier this evening, the governor took a 'whatever happens happens' attitude toward the rumors that he would be nominated for the post. 

There have been a lot of discussions about a lot of different things and I think like I said, nothing’s true until you read it on Truth Social," he said.

Trump said the announcement wouldn't be official until tomorrow, though he later realized that the cat was already out of the bag. The president-elect admitted that what he said was the official announcement, but the formalities regarding some form of statement on the subject will be done tomorrow. 

***

Sylvester Stallone introduced Trump:

