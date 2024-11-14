Why Bucks County Dems Should Be Indicted for Trying to Steal the PA Senate Race

The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race is over, even as this circus gets bogged down in a recount. It’s been over for quite some time, as incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey doesn’t have the votes to win. There are also not enough outstanding votes for him to overcome Republican Dave McCormick’s near-30,000 vote lead. A good chunk of the provisional ballots will be rejected, which is why everyone, including Democrats, knows that Casey lost and should concede. He refuses to do so, allowing liberal attorney Marc Elias to find ways to steal this race.

Advertisement

#Pennsylvania #Casey’s lawyers are actually in court arguing for the following “votes” to be counted: (1) ballots of NON-registered “voters;” (2) un-signed mail in ballots; (3) mail-in ballots w/o dates; (4) ballots cast in a county where the Voter does NOT live. #CmonMan🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/UQ0A4EM2CQ — Guy Ciarrocchi (@PaSuburbsGuy) November 13, 2024

An update on the PA Senate Recount: There's approximately ~50,000 potential ballots still to review. Philly is done. If trends hold at most there would be at most 40,000 valid ballots left to count most likely less. McCormick has a lead of 29,000 votes. Again no path for Casey. — Mark Davin Harris (@markdharris) November 13, 2024

Republicans everywhere should pay attention to what Casey is trying to pull off.



While he has no chance, this is a warning about the D game plan for how to count votes in close races.



They want people who aren’t registered, don’t have IDs, or live out of state to be counted. https://t.co/2lDfD69zWs — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 13, 2024

In this instance, we have direct evidence that Democrats are playing games to rob McCormick. It’s being argued right now. They want ballots with no dates, no signatures, and from people who don’t live in the proper county or even the state to count. It’s the Democratic Party’s blueprint for every contested race. And now, Bucks County Democrats have voted to count those illegal ballots. Democrat Commissioners Diane Marseglia and Bob Harvie voted to defy the state's Supreme Court in this matter, where Marseglia pretty much says she didn't care what the courts say:

🚨🚨🚨#BucksCounty Democrat Commissioners violate the rule of law and ignore PA Supreme Court ruling!



Democrat Commissioners Diane Marseglia and Bob Harvie voted today to count illegal ballots, against PA Supreme Court ruling, in an attempt to aid former Senator Bob Casey.… pic.twitter.com/qAdFlVchmh — Bucks GOP (@BucksGOP) November 14, 2024

The Democrat Bucks County Commissioners just voted to count misdated and undated mail in ballots to try and help Bob Casey and one of them straight up says that she knows it's illegal but simply does not care.



Dems are trying to steal an election in PA.pic.twitter.com/7KP4Qoy31b — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 14, 2024

Now you know why Senator Bob Casey never conceded the race. He knew this was coming all along.



Democrats are wicked. https://t.co/905LMg6Ktk — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 14, 2024

The DOJ should indict her on January 21st. https://t.co/vzaFRLi9nu — EJ (@Ejmiller25) November 14, 2024

We now know why Casey didn’t concede. And this woman should be indicted once Trump takes over the Justice Department.

Decision Desk HQ projects David McCormick (R) wins the US Senate election in Pennsylvania.#DecisionMade: 2:25pm ET



Follow live results here:https://t.co/jw2B5WP4ly pic.twitter.com/Nrk81zyDUy — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 14, 2024