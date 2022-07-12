Joe Biden Had an Embarrassing Memory Lapse at Yesterday’s Gun Presser

With all the stories about how Joe Biden's age is impacting his performance as president, this is not something that can happen in front of the cameras. Yes, someone heckled him at the event. Manuel Oliver lost his son during the tragic Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people during that horrific shooting, one that was another preventable tragedy. Cruz's warning signs were everywhere, but state, local, and federal authorities dropped the ball. In fact, and we've said this numerous times, recent mass shootings have carried the theme of the perpetrators being mentally ill and known to law enforcement. This issue concerns the authorities enforcing the laws on the books that are good enough to stop these people.

Regardless, the Left has used these shootings to engage in an unconstitutional crusade to take people's guns. Put another way, it's a push to seize law-abiding citizens' private property. Joe Biden scootered his way up there to peddle some outrageous anti-gun lies, like how we're a nation awash with "weapons of war." That's another talking point that needs to be retired. No one seems to be convinced, not even liberals. Biden also called for another ban on modern sporting rifles. That's not going to happen—ever. If liberals want to set up another Supreme Court loss on this issue, be our guest. We'll be waiting with our mugs to collect those tears. It would also help the president if he could remember when Mr. Oliver lost his son. That's right; Biden couldn't remember when the Parkland shooting happened (via Fox News):

How is Joe Biden this bad at reading off a teleprompter? He’s just 100 years off here. pic.twitter.com/3ebGflgUZn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 11, 2022

President Biden mistakenly said the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, happened more than a century ago during a speech Monday celebrating the passage of a bipartisan gun bill. "Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, 1918, 17 dead, 17 injured," Biden said while advocating for red flag laws, which he argued would have stopped the Parkland shooter. The Parkland shooting actually occurred on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, in 2018.

That's not a simple error. When you're off by 100 years, either Biden didn't know, which is what I'm going with here, or someone had a typo in the teleprompter. It just speaks to how this White House can't execute. Even the little things are tough. An easy win for the Biden White House is securing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner who was detained in Russia last February. Griner had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil which led to her arrest. She recently pleaded guilty to the drug charges. You don't need congressional approval or a vote count to get her out. All you need is a competent staff. When you cannot connect a call between Griner and her wife on their anniversary because no one was at the front desk at our embassy, you can draw your conclusions from that trip-up. It's a phone call, and they screwed it up.