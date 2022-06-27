Confirmed: Joe Biden Unknowingly Paid for His Son's Russian Hookers

Hey, it’s not like this wasn’t mentioned before. Let’s circle back to Hunter Biden’s wild night of crack cocaine and hookers at the Chateau Marmont. There are graphic photos of him putting M&Ms on parts of his body. He has some escort named ‘Yanna’ with him, and then he was pinged by his father’s secret service detail about some charges he made on Celtic's account; Celtic was Biden’s codename as VP. You see, Hunter’s multiple attempts to pay for his hooker didn’t go through, marred by fraud detection alerts and the like, so he used his dad’s account instead allegedly.

Now, new reporting from The Washington Examiner shows that Joe did pay for his son’s escorts though he wasn’t vice president at the time but between 2018-19, Hunter dropped some $30,000 on these women—and yes, Joe unknowingly subsidized some of it: Hunter Biden spent over $30,000 on escorts, many of whom were linked to ".ru" Russian email addresses and worked with an “exclusive model agency" called UberGFE during a 3 1/2 month period between November 2018 and March 2019. He managed to do so thanks in part to Joe Biden committing to wiring him a total of $100,000 to help pay his bills from December 2018 through January 2019. In one instance, Joe Biden wired his son $5,000 while he was actively engaged with an UberGFE escort. In another, texts indicated Hunter Biden convinced his father to wire him $20,000 to finance his stay at a New York City drug rehabilitation program that he never checked into. "What's wrong with you?" Hunter told the Washington Examiner shortly after this story was published. There is no suggestion in these messages that Joe Biden knew what his son was spending his support payments on.

The piece continues to list Hunter’s interactions with these hookers. We all know this guy was a train wreck, but he’s some weird ace when it comes to the Biden syndicate. He’s supposedly the all-commanding emperor of this family business, noting that his father bends to his every whim and need. He also said that Joe will adopt his political views. So, while Hunter is a public relations disaster of epic proportions, he knows that daddy will always bail him out, either politically or financially.