It Looks Like Joe Biden Might Have Paid for Hunter's Wild Night Of Crack Cocaine and Hookers

Did Joe Biden pay the bill for Hunter's crazy night of crack cocaine and hookers? From text messages and photos, it sure looks like he did.

In May 2018, Hunter checked in at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. He got some hookers. Smoked some crack. Had some sex. They took photos. I will not go into detail on that. I'll let the NY Post go into the sordid details on that one. Remember, the publication has a copy of Hunter Biden's laptop, which has finally been recognized as real by the slower members of the liberal press. Well, at least more of them.

The laptop is not a Russian misinformation tactic. It's a hard drive of debauchery not seen since the Borgia popes.

At some point, Hunter couldn't pay his prostitute. His cards didn't work. But there's one that did. And it allegedly caught the attention of the Secret Service because it was linked to "Celtic's" account. Celtic was Joe Biden's Secret Service codename. Miranda Devine has more (via NY Post):

“Russian, Green Eyes, Thin Brunette, an elite courtesan,” is Yanna’s pitch, along with a menu of sex acts. “Hi, My name is Rob. I’m staying at Chateau Marmont. Are you available now?” Yanna goes to the cottage. He smokes crack, they drink vodka, have sex, make porn. He balances a line of M&Ms on his erect penis and takes photographs of it. All of these messages, all of these pictures, are saved on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which he treats like a diary, storing every e-mail and text conversion, his financial records, and his copious selfies. A year later, Hunter will forget the laptop at a Delaware repair shop, and it will end up in the hands of the FBI — and The Post. Hunter’s escapades with Yanna are a glimpse into the president’s son debauched lifestyle, but it also raises questions about how much his finances were mingled with Joe Biden. As detailed in Hunter’s own text messages, two mysterious men would show up soon after Yanna left, asking curious questions. Yanna stays for a couple days and wants to be paid. The problem is Hunter’s debit cards aren’t working and she’s not leaving without the $8,000 he owes her for the extended callout. On the morning of May 24, hung over and out of sorts, Hunter adds a new recipient on the cash transfer app Zelle, a woman named Gulnora, the registered agent for Emerald Fantasy Girls and Yanna’s employer. He transfers $8,000. It doesn’t work. A few minutes later, Wells Fargo sends him a fraud detection alert. He reaches into his wallet and pulls out a card. Yanna attempts to transfer the $8,000 but it apparently doesn’t go through. He rifles through his wallet again. No luck. He pulls out another card. Bingo.

Yet, the publication adds that as he passes out after his wild night, the transactions on his card that he thought didn't go through were indeed processed. He's out thousands of dollars. The text messages between him and Yanna at this point are him demanding she transfers the excess cash. The Post adds that the escort service is no longer operational, Hunter's lawyers are obviously not commenting, and Yanna's number no longer works.

More texts show former Secret Service agent Robert Savage III, the special agent in charge of the LA office, reached out to Hunter about Celtic's account, though Savage's lawyers said he retired before this night of depravity and that the Secret Service did not provide protective details to any member of the Biden family. So, who was this Savage guy who contacted Hunter?

The activity recorded on Hunter’s devices shows Savage sending Hunter an urgent missive on May 24 at 6:37 p.m.:“H – I’m in the lobby come down. Thanks, Rob.” Hunter replies: “5 minutes.” Five minutes later Savage texts again: “Come on H, this is linked to Celtic’s account. DC is calling me every 10. Let me up or come down. I can’t help if you don’t let me H.” “Celtic” was Joe Biden’s Secret Service code name when he was vice president. Did one of the credit cards used to pay Yanna belong to Joe Biden? Was it a shared account? Hunter replies: “I promise be right down. Sorry.” Five minutes later, Savage texts Hunter again to say that Dale Pupillo, a retired deputy assistant director of the Secret Service, who used to guard his father, has arrived. Invoices indicate that Pupillo did background checks for Hunter on potential business partners. Pupillo did not return requests for comment.

Hunter has since been banned from the Chateau Marmont.

My word. No wonder why the liberal media had to suffocate this story. The more serious stuff rests with the shady access deals he and his father hatched, but this is just the icing on the cake. VP's funds allegedly being used for hookers — trainwreck.