Abortion

Ocasio-Cortez: We Need to Pack the Court Because There's No Checks and Balances

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jun 24, 2022 5:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ocasio-Cortez: We Need to Pack the Court Because There's No Checks and Balances

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is the left's soundboard. You may roll your eyes at her remarks, and you should, but she does represent what millions of left-wingers here believe, which is terrifying. With the Supreme Court handing down the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, you bet she was down there. She called on her followers to get into the streets and decried the ruling as illegitimate. It's a classic temper tantrum. We don't like the decision, so it's illegitimate. That's not how this works. This is the real world. Also, by the left's standards, she's fomenting a rebellion and should be arrested, tossed into jail, denied due process, and hidden from public view. 

It gets worse. When asked about court-packing, since she's mentioned this before, she said that we need to look beyond packing the Supreme Court because it doesn't have many checks and balances. Does she know how our system of government works? Has she read the Marbury decision? Has she read the Constitution? Probably not based on these remarks. Holy Hell—do liberals need a refresher regarding how checks and balances work in our government? 

No. Some, like AOC, might genuinely not know—but for most—they do. They just don't care. In fact, to carry out the far-left agenda that AOC and her ilk want—checks and balances must go. Our constitutional federal republic must go. Only in a system akin to Venezuela with its endless executive decrees could the progressive left ever come remotely close to what they really want to enact here. 

Just sit back and enjoy this AOC remark because it's the best one we've seen in quite a while. Also, she totally lied about the decision, like the rest of her party. Dobbs didn't ban abortion. That is gross misinformation, which I was told provided cause to be totally banned from all social media platforms.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Ted Cruz to Rally Conservatives at Together for Truth Summit: 'Red Tsunami Will Sweep Across the Nation'
Mia Cathell
Following Roe v. Wade Overturn, Biden Vows To Protect Access To Abortion Pills
Madeline Leesman

No, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch Didn't Lie During Their Confirmation Hearings
Spencer Brown
West Coast Governors Vow to Make Their States a 'Safe Haven' for Abortions
Sarah Arnold

The Left's Hatred for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Intensifies
Matt Vespa

Insane: Maxine Waters Pretty Much Calls for Insurrection
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular