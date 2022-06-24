Ocasio-Cortez: We Need to Pack the Court Because There's No Checks and Balances

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is the left's soundboard. You may roll your eyes at her remarks, and you should, but she does represent what millions of left-wingers here believe, which is terrifying. With the Supreme Court handing down the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, you bet she was down there. She called on her followers to get into the streets and decried the ruling as illegitimate. It's a classic temper tantrum. We don't like the decision, so it's illegitimate. That's not how this works. This is the real world. Also, by the left's standards, she's fomenting a rebellion and should be arrested, tossed into jail, denied due process, and hidden from public view.

It gets worse. When asked about court-packing, since she's mentioned this before, she said that we need to look beyond packing the Supreme Court because it doesn't have many checks and balances. Does she know how our system of government works? Has she read the Marbury decision? Has she read the Constitution? Probably not based on these remarks. Holy Hell—do liberals need a refresher regarding how checks and balances work in our government?

Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away.



It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized.



People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022

BREAKING: Congresswoman @AOC has arrived in front of the Supreme Court and is chanting that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade is “illegitimate” and calls for people to get “into the streets” | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/jNkCYDrLtz — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 24, 2022

Asked about her call to expand the court, AOC told me: “Not only should we look at expanding the Supreme Court, but I think we need to acknowledge that the Supreme Court of the United States has very few checks and balances.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 24, 2022

WATCH: @AOC will not condemn violence proposed by pro-abortion groups pic.twitter.com/8Ptpl41HJc — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 24, 2022

No. Some, like AOC, might genuinely not know—but for most—they do. They just don't care. In fact, to carry out the far-left agenda that AOC and her ilk want—checks and balances must go. Our constitutional federal republic must go. Only in a system akin to Venezuela with its endless executive decrees could the progressive left ever come remotely close to what they really want to enact here.

Just sit back and enjoy this AOC remark because it's the best one we've seen in quite a while. Also, she totally lied about the decision, like the rest of her party. Dobbs didn't ban abortion. That is gross misinformation, which I was told provided cause to be totally banned from all social media platforms.