Liberal Media

The Washington Post's Internal Staff Meltdown Is Still Raging

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jun 08, 2022 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
The Washington Post's Internal Staff Meltdown Is Still Raging

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The executive editor weighed in, but the woke meltdown is still raging. It’s not a fire. It’s a fission reaction that apparently has no end in sight. That being said, watch this thing die out today. Do I want that to happen? Yes and no. It’s amazing watching the liberal media eat itself, but it’s tiring now. Some of the folks at The Washington Post, where all of this emanates from, that are still poking at this fire are now exhibiting behavior that borders on mental illness. It’s time to move on. You’ve made your point. Now get back to work whoring out for the Democratic Party. 

I’m talking about the joke reporter Dave Weigel retweeted that got him suspended. He didn’t even write the damn joke, but some people screenshot the retweet and complained, which led to a civil war whose intensity we haven’t seen since the Revolutionary United Front was rampaging through Sierra Leone. Okay, maybe that’s a bit too much, but you know what I mean (via Fox News):

Washington Post's Chief Communications Officer Kris Coratti told Fox News, "Editors have made clear to the staff that the tweet was reprehensible and demanding language or actions like that will not be tolerated."

Weigel also removed the retweet from his Twitter page and issued an apology. 

"I just removed a retweet of an offensive joke. I apologize and did not mean to cause any harm," Weigel wrote. 

Harless, the original author of the tweet, reacted to Weigel's apology, writing, "it’s weird to see someone else apologize for something you tweeted," also calling it "grim af."

The fallout has led to staffers stabbing each other in the back, digging up past tweets that this world now considers problematic, and overall has ended in total blood sports. It’s become quite a nasty melee, and one that exposes a work environment over there that’s quite toxic. It exposes the hypocrisy of their reporting standards. Again, Weigel didn’t even post what is now considered an offensive joke. It’s peak silly season. Even after a memo was sent for all WaPo employees to play nice—those who are still having a fit about this aren’t complying. And when one does call out those still throwing a tantrum by merely saying it’s time to stop and move on—the whole emotional rollercoaster restarts. 

I’ve said so before, there isn’t enough sand and boron to end this woke meltdown right now. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
California Democrat Has a Sick Response to Texas Lawmaker Wanting to Protect Kids From Drag Shows
Leah Barkoukis
A New Non-mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Just Cleared a Major Hurdle to Becoming Next Authorized Jab
Leah Barkoukis
San Francisco Voters Say 'You're Fired' to Woke DA Chesa Boudin
Spencer Brown
What's Really Going on with This CBS News Poll When It Comes to '44% of Republicans?'
Rebecca Downs

Exclusive: Ilya Shapiro Tells His Side of the Georgetown Saga
Spencer Brown
LIVE RESULTS: California, New Mexico, and Montana Primaries
Townhall.com Staff
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular