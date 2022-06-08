The Washington Post's Internal Staff Meltdown Is Still Raging

The executive editor weighed in, but the woke meltdown is still raging. It’s not a fire. It’s a fission reaction that apparently has no end in sight. That being said, watch this thing die out today. Do I want that to happen? Yes and no. It’s amazing watching the liberal media eat itself, but it’s tiring now. Some of the folks at The Washington Post, where all of this emanates from, that are still poking at this fire are now exhibiting behavior that borders on mental illness. It’s time to move on. You’ve made your point. Now get back to work whoring out for the Democratic Party.

New: @SallyBuzbee sends stern memo to WaPo staff, reiterating newsroom's values against "racist or sexist behavior" and saying that "we do not tolerate colleagues attacking colleagues either face to face or online." pic.twitter.com/E2bpiFCCyS — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 7, 2022

I’m talking about the joke reporter Dave Weigel retweeted that got him suspended. He didn’t even write the damn joke, but some people screenshot the retweet and complained, which led to a civil war whose intensity we haven’t seen since the Revolutionary United Front was rampaging through Sierra Leone. Okay, maybe that’s a bit too much, but you know what I mean (via Fox News):

Washington Post's Chief Communications Officer Kris Coratti told Fox News, "Editors have made clear to the staff that the tweet was reprehensible and demanding language or actions like that will not be tolerated." Weigel also removed the retweet from his Twitter page and issued an apology. "I just removed a retweet of an offensive joke. I apologize and did not mean to cause any harm," Weigel wrote. Harless, the original author of the tweet, reacted to Weigel's apology, writing, "it’s weird to see someone else apologize for something you tweeted," also calling it "grim af."

The fallout has led to staffers stabbing each other in the back, digging up past tweets that this world now considers problematic, and overall has ended in total blood sports. It’s become quite a nasty melee, and one that exposes a work environment over there that’s quite toxic. It exposes the hypocrisy of their reporting standards. Again, Weigel didn’t even post what is now considered an offensive joke. It’s peak silly season. Even after a memo was sent for all WaPo employees to play nice—those who are still having a fit about this aren’t complying. And when one does call out those still throwing a tantrum by merely saying it’s time to stop and move on—the whole emotional rollercoaster restarts.

Felicia Sonmez just retweeted this. Does this count as “colleagues attacking colleagues”? pic.twitter.com/EO3nhit2yX — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 7, 2022

If any Washington Post employees want to vent, my DMs are open. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 8, 2022

How. How is this still going. pic.twitter.com/POKSoA3GT1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 8, 2022

Lisa Rein, who has been a journalist for longer than Felicia Sonmez has been alive, asks Sonmez to stop feuding with her colleagues. Sonmez promptly attacks Rein, asking if she has “any idea of the torrent of abuse I’m facing right now.” pic.twitter.com/TvrR5l9GVh — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) June 8, 2022

We're many days out from Dave Weigel retweeting an offensive joke and quickly undoing it when he saw people were offended, and debate still rages in the WaPo newsroom. Everyone is resurfacing offenses they endured months/years ago to insert themselves into the shitstorm. Healthy! https://t.co/IsrqMc5PxJ — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) June 6, 2022

So typical: WP reporter @feliciasonmez is now on her 3rd straight day of publicly bashing her own colleagues. She pressured the Post to publicly malign @daveweigel as "reprehensible", forced him to repeatedly apologize, now is attacking another WP reporter for politely objecting. pic.twitter.com/m1LCmaIaBH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2022

WaPo standards:



Leaking emails from your boss? Ok

Publicly smearing colleagues as sexist? Ok

Getting others to harass colleagues? Ok

Filing baseless lawsuits against your employer? Ok

Lying about contacting subjects for an article? Ok



Retweeting a silly joke? Suspension! — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 6, 2022

Just so we're all clear:



Taylor Lorenz can literally lie and violate basic standards and gets no punishment. Felicia can leak her bosses emails..violate company policy and harass her coworkers and is good to go



Dave Weigel shitposts and he's suspended w/o pay for a month https://t.co/TdGPDKZTtN — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 6, 2022

I’ve said so before, there isn’t enough sand and boron to end this woke meltdown right now.