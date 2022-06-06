Liberal Media

Washington Post's Internal Meltdown Continues As Paper Suspends Reporter Over...A Retweet

Posted: Jun 06, 2022 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

There’s not enough sand and boron to stop the meltdown at The Washington Post. One of their reporters retweeted something problematic. He didn’t even write it. He didn’t even post it. he simply retweeted a joke from a YouTube personality, which set off a total catastrophe at the liberal publication. Dave Weigel is their longtime political reporter. He’s the one who is now public enemy number one at the office for this war crime of a retweet. Weigel has been suspended for this heinous crime that rivals that of Jack the Ripper and John Wayne Gacy…to those with an unhinged ‘woke’ disposition (via CNN):

The Washington Post has suspended reporter David Weigel without pay for retweeting a sexist joke, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Monday.

Weigel did not respond to a request for comment, but an out-of-office email said that he would return on July 5.

A spokesperson for The Post declined to comment, citing a need for privacy regarding personnel matters.

Weigel on Friday retweeted YouTuber Cam Harless who joked, "Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it's polar or sexual."

Weigel removed the retweet and apologized, saying he "did not mean to cause any harm."

But the matter prompted outcry from staffers, both inside and outside of the newsroom.

It’s a mess. Now we have staffers knifing each other over past posts as well. Before all that, the paper’s executive editor had to step in to try and calm the waters as this spat spilled out on Twitter for hours. Once again, we see progressives in action. They’re unhinged. They’re toxic. And they’re just a joy to be around in the office apparently. 

They suspended a reporter over a retweet. You’ve got to be kidding me. 

