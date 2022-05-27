Flashback: When The Washington Post Tried to Manufacture a Link Between AR-15 Rifles and the Nazis

I thought The New York Times’ Gail Collins had the most embarrassing op-ed about gun rights and ownership, but The Washington Post had an even worse one. It just happened to be published four years ago. We all knew these guys didn’t care about facts or proper lexicon. We knew that keeping a narrative that’s long been debunked and braindead was the goal. Yet, this take is a bit interesting because not only is it beating a dead horse again—they’ve managed to work in some historical fiction, and it’s hilariously entertaining. I don’t remember seeing this piece, but it’s for sure an insight into how liberals view gun issues and report on them.

I’m talking about the attempted push to declare that Adolf Hitler invented the AR-15. That Hitler came back from the dead and invented it for Armalite in 1956—the year this rifle was manufactured. Our friends at Twitchy took us down memory lane for this one—so please grab some popcorn:

Invented for Nazi infantrymen, further developed by the US military, the AR-15 was the Texas school shooter’s weapon of choice…. https://t.co/Pw3AwI9pbc — Marc Fisher (@mffisher) May 26, 2022

Around 1440 in Germany, the movable-type printing press was invented.



The Washington Post once printed on movable-type printing presses.



Germany once was ruled by Nazis.



Seems clear to me... @mffisher — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 26, 2022

The AR-15 — its initials come not from “assault rifle” but from its original manufacturer, ­Armalite — is a descendant of the machine guns Nazi infantrymen used against Soviet forces in World War II. In the United States, the weapon traces its origins to a contract the Pentagon gave in 1957 to ­Armalite, which designed it from plastic and aircraft-grade aluminum, rather than the wood and heavier metal that traditional ­rifles used. (The most popular such weapon worldwide is the ­AR-15’s Russian relative, the ­AK-47, or Kalashnikov, which dates to 1947 and has also been widely used by terrorists and mass murderers.) The AR-15, later renamed the M-16, was designed to give U.S. soldiers the confidence that their firearm would efficiently mow down the enemy. The M-16 was the United States’ signature weapon in the Vietnam War; its descendants, chiefly the M4 carbine, are standard equipment to this day.

What is this? First, the AR-15 and its military counterpart the M16 are not in the same family as the AK-47, the latter fires a bigger round. The former is more accurate.

Second, the AR-15 was not influenced by the Nazis. The Nazis did manufacture what could be classified as the world’s first assault rifle with the StG 44 (Sturmgewehr 44)—which heavily influenced Mikhail Kalashnikov when designing the AK-47 rifle.

‘Sturmgewehr’ translated means ‘storm rifle.’ This is basic firearm history here, and if they discussed the Stg 44—they would have known the AR-15 is not really in the picture here concerning the creation of both rifles.

But hey, accuracy and facts when it comes to firearms aren’t on the priority list for the liberal media.