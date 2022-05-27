Poll: Americans Know Biden Is Too Old, Slow, and Stupid to Be President

This isn’t a shock to anyone who’s been paying attention for the past 18 months. Joe Biden is not fit to be president. He can’t fill the office. He isn’t suited for the role, and everyone can see it. He doesn’t know where he is half the time. If Jill wasn’t around, he’d wander for hours. He has multiple domestic crises, and he hasn’t been able to solve one of them. He knew baby formula was going to run out several months ago. He did nothing.

‘I’m Joe Biden. I’m a Democrat. I’m right. It’ll all sort out.’ That’s the mindset of this man. Inflation is transitory. Remember that one? He can’t do the job. He’s lost. He can’t create any more task forces—he already has several of them. None of them have done anything. It reinforces the notion that the adults are not in charge. The White House is a nursing home. And gross incompetence is pervasive within the walls of this administration. Gas prices are through the roof, inflation is killing American families, job growth is anemic, and the economy shrank last quarter. It’ll shrink next quarter which means we're officially in a recession. We’re already in it, but I just want to see the liberal media sweat trying to defend a recession as a Biden accomplishment. And now, majorities of Americans see Biden as too old and slow to be president. He’s also too stupid (via National Review):

Harvard-Harris finds that 47 percent of Americans believe that Joe Biden is “mentally fit to serve as President of the United States,” with 53 percent having “doubts about his fitness for office.” Among independents, those numbers are 39-61. It also finds that 62 percent of Americans believe that Joe Biden is “showing he is too old to be President,” with 38 percent believing otherwise. Among independents, those numbers are 72-28.

BREAKING: Americans Have Eyes and Ears https://t.co/cch24VBYUS — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 26, 2022

Is that the ballgame? You cannot run for re-election with numbers like this, even if the economy rebounds, which it won’t with this president. As Charles Cooke, who wrote the blog post concluded, “Perceptions of the opposing party can deteriorate. But once people think you’re old and mentally unfit, you’re toast.”

I don’t think he even runs for re-election with these figures. He can’t. Before he makes that decision, his party faces a shellacking. It’s never a good thing when the leader of your party is viewed as having lost his marbles. Biden probably wants to help his party members down-ticket, but the man is more radioactive than Chernobyl right now.