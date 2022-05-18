After These New Details in Her Tax Filings, Can We Please Put BLM's Co-Founder Under a Legal Microscope?

Okay, when will there be an investigation into the finances of Black Lives Matter? There are new details every day, each one painting a rather clear picture of fraud. We don't know who's controlling the books. No one wants to step up to say they're handling the $60 million BLM has put in the coffers. Millions were spent on personal real estate purchases of the co-founders. Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder, resigned in the wake of her multi-million-dollar spending spree. She has no apologies for the purchases that have rankled the rank-and-file. It's not hard to see why. They're in the trenches doing the leg work that leads to these donations, and the upper crust is blowing it on what appears to be very personal expenditures.

Local leaders have landed in hot legal water over fraud. The recent tax filings from Cullors should only amplify calls for a thorough review of this organization (via NY Post):

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors used charity funds to pay her brother and child’s father eye-watering sums of cash for various services, according to tax documents filed with the IRS. The co-founder’s brother, Paul Cullors, saw a cool sum of $840,000 hit his bank account for allegedly providing security services to the nonprofit organization, tax documents seen by The Post show. Meanwhile, the organization paid a company owned by Damon Turner, with whom Cullors shares a child, almost $970,000 to help “produce live events” as well as other “creative services.” On top of the controversy, BLM wrapped up its fiscal year — which runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021 — with a stunning $42 million in net assets. […] Cullors already found herself in hot water after receiving a cool $120,000 payment for undisclosed “consulting fees” by BLM. After back-to-back controversies, Cullors last year resigned as executive director of the organization amid criticism over her lavish lifestyle. The tax filing’s release closely follows the controversy over the purchase of a $6 million property in Los Angeles. BLM faced a torrent of backlash last month when it publicly emerged that the organization purchased a swanky Southern California home using donated cash.

1) Nonprofit spends millions on luxury housing.

2) Journalists report on their spending.

3) Activists at the nonprofit characterize criticism of their spending as abuse, target journalists with a private investigator.

4) Facebook censors the journalism.

https://t.co/6Os72ehfcJ pic.twitter.com/x5c9fJmc2T — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) April 5, 2022

Amazon has removed BLM from its charitable giving platform. It also isn't shocking that the reason this story hasn't received more attention, besides the obvious liberal media bias, is that Big Tech is helping cover up the story. You can't share it. In April, New York Magazine noted how social media platforms were flagging stories about BLM's finances, labeling the content as abusive. Put this movement under review because it seems they took a lot of other people's money to finance a lavish lifestyle.

Look, there are other causes that have done the same. This all didn't happen just because BLM came onto the scene some years ago, but it stands out just a tad more since they used the death of George Floyd to rake it in—and then spend it on themselves. It was equally distasteful when Hurricane Katrina funds were misappropriated. Hell, whatever happened with the Clinton relief efforts in Haiti?

Again, nothing new here with BLM, but it all deserves scrutiny and legal consequences if necessary.