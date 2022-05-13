Libs Gone Wild: Four-Year-Olds in Canada Were Given a Masturbation Homework Assignment

They're out of control. These teachers are out of control. It's not just an American problem either. Our neighbors to the North are also dealing with some out-of-control educators. Since the COVID pandemic, it's been a steady stream of teachers wanting to make everyone gay, transgender, and everything in between. They're decorating their classrooms with far-left propaganda. The BLM, gay pride, trans pride, and other pride flags are being plastered everywhere.

There is nothing wrong with supporting these movements, even though it's all rooted in cultural marxism. People can support whatever they want; they think we're all terrorists for supporting gun rights. These people are unwell, but they have the right to be wrong. That line is crossed in the schools, however. These are little kids. They don't know what gender identity is, and the circus freaks that are caught posting videos peddling this propaganda are certainly not qualified to offer instructions about it.

We have these folks who are supposed to be educating our children, making the case that four-year-old students, who can barely roll clay snakes, should know what being non-binary means. No, they shouldn't. This is grooming. This is brainwashing. Also, what the hell is this trend of teachers coming out in front of their students?

First, that's really none of our business, let alone your kids'. Second, these kids are not your support group. Teach the curriculum and shut up. It's that simple. Doing anything else is creep city, and these parents, most of whom are not die-hard Republicans, are starting to wonder what the hell is going on in the classroom.

Kindergartners in a school in Canada were reportedly sent home with a masturbation assignment. https://t.co/4IqB9kCgl0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 12, 2022

In Canada, and I'm not kidding, we have teachers giving four-year-old kids masturbation homework assignments. The indispensable Libs of TikTok account was on the case. The sheet reportedly asks kids to list the areas of their homes where privacy can be achieved. Then, the sheet says, "draw a picture of the private places where you can touch your penis or vulva if you want to."

This occurred in Alert Bay, British Columbia. Someone call the police. We have creeps in this school district.