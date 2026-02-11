VIP
Norwegian Olympian: I Won the Bronze. Also, I Cheated on My Girlfriend
Justice Department Wanted Michigan’s Voters’ Data — a Judge Had Other Ideas
Senate Democrats Are Gearing Up for a Fight to Protect Sanctuary Cities
Iran Is Preparing for a US Airstrike – Here's What Trump Is Saying
OSU Just Hired an Assistant Professor of What?
Man's Best Friend: Mystery Dog Helps Louisville Police Find Missing Toddler
Sen. Alex Padilla Gets Dragged for Sharing a Letter From Detained Migrant Child
The January Jobs Report Is Here
TX State Rep. Harrison Calls for Gene Wu to Be Stripped of Committee...
VIP
West Virginia Senate Has Good News on Gun Rights for Legal Adults Under...
Mamdani Asks State Lawmakers to Approve a Two Percent Tax on the Wealthy...
Pam Bondi Goes Toe-to-Toe With Democrats in Explosive House Judiciary Hearing
Justice Jackson Defends Her Grammys Appearance
Steve Hilton Promises a ‘Political Revolution’ in California, and He’s Leading in the...
Tipsheet

Antifa Is Now Targeting Moderate Congressional Democrats in Washington State

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 11, 2026 12:30 PM
PJ Media

The Left always eat their own, and it was almost inevitable that the radical Leftists that comprise the base of the Democratic Party would start turning on Democrats who don't toe their radical progressive line.

Advertisement

In Washington state, Congresswoman Marie Glusenkamp-Perez is being threatened by Antifa for voting for a bill that included ICE funding.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo said Antifa has already vandalized the Portland auto shop owned by Gluesenkamp Perez and her husband.

Ngo says Antifa called Gluesenkamp and her husband a "fascist sympathizing power couple" and that the attack on the auto shop is revenge for the ICE-funding bill. According to Ngo, the post also suggests arson attacks are next.

In 2024, Ngo tried to warn Gluesenkamp Perez about Left-wing political violence. In response, Ngo says, Gluesenkamp Perez "smeared me publicly in response."

Here's that post:

Recommended

Pam Bondi Goes Toe-to-Toe With Democrats in Explosive House Judiciary Hearing Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

ANDY NGO ANTIFA DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE WASHINGTON

She might want to revisit this now.

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

There's no loyalty. Only power.

Democrats reassured us Antifa was "just an idea."

The purity spiral will get you every time.

Advertisement

There was a time this writer would have said that such behavior from Antifa would be a red line for Democrats. Now, she's not so sure of that. It's possible Democrats wake up to how dangerous their radical Left base is and respond accordingly, but it's just as likely Democrats — in their blind hatred of Trump — cave to Antifa.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pam Bondi Goes Toe-to-Toe With Democrats in Explosive House Judiciary Hearing Dmitri Bolt
OSU Just Hired an Assistant Professor of What? Amy Curtis
Why This Girl Wrestler Had Shock and Horror All Over Her Face? It's All on Video. Matt Vespa
Justice Department Wanted Michigan’s Voters’ Data — a Judge Had Other Ideas Jeff Charles
The Clintons Are So Over Byron York
Fraud Nation John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pam Bondi Goes Toe-to-Toe With Democrats in Explosive House Judiciary Hearing Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement