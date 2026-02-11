Antifa Is Now Targeting Moderate Congressional Democrats in Washington State

The Left always eat their own, and it was almost inevitable that the radical Leftists that comprise the base of the Democratic Party would start turning on Democrats who don't toe their radical progressive line.

Advertisement

In Washington state, Congresswoman Marie Glusenkamp-Perez is being threatened by Antifa for voting for a bill that included ICE funding.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo said Antifa has already vandalized the Portland auto shop owned by Gluesenkamp Perez and her husband.

"you might want to invest in fire insurance"



Vancouver, Wash.-area moderate Democrat congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez @glusenkampf @MGPforCongress has had her Portland, Ore. auto shop attacked by Antifa.



In a post claiming responsibility on an anarchist blog, Antifa call… pic.twitter.com/JdF2UWzwfW — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 11, 2026

Ngo says Antifa called Gluesenkamp and her husband a "fascist sympathizing power couple" and that the attack on the auto shop is revenge for the ICE-funding bill. According to Ngo, the post also suggests arson attacks are next.

In 2024, Ngo tried to warn Gluesenkamp Perez about Left-wing political violence. In response, Ngo says, Gluesenkamp Perez "smeared me publicly in response."

Here's that post:

Sure.



Andy Ngo, a far-right supporter of the Proud Boys, and @joekent16jan19 — who hired a Proud Boy and retweeted Andy yesterday — would like everyone to pay more attention to the world of political violence and Proud Boys that surrounds Joe Kent at every turn.



Keep it up boys https://t.co/svTAH9VGnY — Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (@MGPforCongress) October 30, 2024

She might want to revisit this now.

I still can’t get over Antifa calling other people fascists. — VMSwiderski (@VMSwiderski) February 11, 2026

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Most of her votes have been D, but she does actually seem to consider her constituents sometimes, which is unusual in her party. I didn't vote for her, but I don't hate her.

She's finding out there is no loyalty on the left. — Dogula (@Dogula66) February 11, 2026

There's no loyalty. Only power.

For something that is not a movement, Antifa sure is dangerous. The feds need to step up their game against them.



Best wishes on Congresswoman Gluesenkamp and her family. — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) February 11, 2026

Democrats reassured us Antifa was "just an idea."

Antifa leftist terrorists, who supported by Democratic politicians and allied media, attack business of Democratic House member... https://t.co/Oy3JyqbqI3 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 11, 2026

The purity spiral will get you every time.

Disagree with MGP on many things and won't vote for her, but this is appalling. It is where we are today, because Democrats have endorsed this kind of behavior over and over. And since this is Washington, I'm betting there will be zero consequences. https://t.co/NbMTJBIdtY — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) February 11, 2026

Advertisement

There was a time this writer would have said that such behavior from Antifa would be a red line for Democrats. Now, she's not so sure of that. It's possible Democrats wake up to how dangerous their radical Left base is and respond accordingly, but it's just as likely Democrats — in their blind hatred of Trump — cave to Antifa.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.