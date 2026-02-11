Pam Bondi Goes Toe-to-Toe With Democrats in Explosive House Judiciary Hearing

Attorney General Pam Bondi took no prisoners at Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing, as Democratic members repeatedly shouted over one another in a chaotic attempt to corner her on everything from the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files to the DOJ’s alleged focus on investigating Democrats, as well as claims of political favoritism toward President Trump.

In one of the hearing’s first outbursts, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) spent a significant portion of his time blasting the Trump DOJ for investigating Democrats, including Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. At the same time, Nadler argued, the department should instead be prioritizing individuals allegedly implicated in the newly released Epstein files.

As Bondi attempted to respond and defend the administration’s actions, Nadler continued speaking over her, leading to a heated back-and-forth in which both talked simultaneously. Nadler ultimately complained that Bondi’s answers were consuming his allotted time, further escalating the tense exchange.

"Oh, okay, here we go with these theatrics," Bondi said when Democrats began shouting as they tried to get Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chair of the committee, to extend Rep. Nadler's time for questions.

"The time belongs to the gentleman from New York. We will give you a few more seconds. We will do that," Jordan said. "But when you ask a question, the witness gets to answer. You may not like the answer, but she gets to answer."

"You can let her filibuster all day long, but not on our watch," another Democratic committee member chimed in. "Not on our time. No way. And I told you about that, Attorney General, before you started."

"You don't tell me anything!" Bondi exclaimed.

"Oh, I did tell you because we saw what you did in the Senate!"

"You're not even a lawyer," Bondi shot back.

"The committee will be in order," Jordan said, slamming his gavel.

HOLY CRAP! Pam Bondi is taking ZERO CRAP from Democrats in this committee hearing



DEMS: *incoherent screeching*



BONDI: “Here we go with the theatrics!”



RASKIN: “I told you, Attorney General—“



pic.twitter.com/lVhl3bXVcv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 11, 2026

Later, Bondi blasted Rep. Lofgren (D-CA) after she used her time to call out the FBI's continued redaction of President Trump's name from the supposed Epstein files, noting that he is mentioned thousands of times in the documents, even despite the redactions. She continued to imply that President Trump was implicated in the files and asked whether Bondi's DOJ would open investigations into those who were implicated.

"I find it interesting that she keeps going after President Trump," Bondi said, immediately after Lofgren's time was up. "The greatest president in American history, and if they could maintain their composure. This isn't a circus, this is a hearing."

"She doesn't say how much money she took from Reid Hoffman, did you?" Bondi added, as all hell broke loose in the committee.

JUST IN: Pam Bondi absolutely WRECKS grandstanding liberal Rep. Lofgren



LOFGREN: *yelling about Trump and Epstein*



BONDI: “This isn’t a CIRCUS! This is a HEARING! She keeps going after Donald Trump… but she doesn’t say how much she took from Reid Hoffman!”



pic.twitter.com/qswm5KIPwL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 11, 2026

Other members of the committee continued to harp on the Epstein files as Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a member of the progressive Squad, demanded that Bondi apologize for releasing the files in the first place, due to the harm it inevitably caused the victims.

BREAKING: Shocking moment as Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal demands AG Pam Bondi APOLOGIZE for releasing *TOO MANY* Epstein files



Are you freaking kidding me?!



THIS is what Trump meant when he says the "Epstein Hoax." UNBELIEVABLE.pic.twitter.com/Se7ofjfGSY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 11, 2026

As is now routine in the federal government, the hearing ended up as little more than political grandstanding and theatre, as Democrats were more interested in taking cheap shots at the president than ensuring the Trump DOJ under Attorney General Pam Bondi was serving the will of the American people.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

