WSJ: Twitter and Elon Musk Are Meeting to Possibly Strike a Deal

Is this the end game? Are we entering the final minutes of the fourth quarter here? Will Elon Musk run a two-minute drill to get into the endzone? Of course, the game-winning touchdown would be his purchasing of Twitter. He’s already a significant shareholder. To recap, Twitter offered him a board seat, but he decided he wanted the whole thing. Rejected the seat offer and put forward a whopping $43 billion offer to buy the company outright. The move triggered the liberal media. It caused Twitter employees to have a meltdown. That’s the delicious part. The Left’s own talking point was used against them.

‘Twitter is a private company. They can ban whomever that want.’ That was used to justify Donald Trump’s purging from the platform. Well, now Elon, a pro-free speech supporter, wants to buy it—and they don’t know how to deal. The folks at Bloomberg and The Washington Post should keep their mouths shut. You know the next line: ‘billionaires shouldn’t own platforms like this; it’s too important for free speech.’ Well, both of those outlets are owned by billionaires. Sit down, shut up, and let this happen because it looks like Elon isn’t letting this go, even after the Twitter board went ‘poison pill’ to derail the offer. After a few days, Elon is sticking to his gun, freeing up even more cash to make a push for the company. The Wall Street Journal reports that Musk and Twitter are in talks to possibly strike a deal:

Twitter Inc. is in discussions to sell itself to Elon Musk and could finalize a deal as soon as this week, people familiar with the matter said, a dramatic turn of events just 10 days after the billionaire unveiled his $43 billion bid for the social-media company. The two sides met Sunday to discuss Mr. Musk’s proposal and were making progress, though still had issues to hash out, the people said. There are no guarantee they will reach a deal. Twitter had been expected to rebuff the offer, which Mr. Musk made April 14 without saying how he would pay for it, and put in place a so-called poison pill to block him from increasing his stake. But after the Tesla Inc. chief disclosed that he has $46.5 billion in financing and the stock market swooned, Twitter changed its posture and opened the door to negotiations, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Sunday. Mr. Musk has said from the beginning that his $54.20-a-share offer is his “best and final,” and he reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor again in recent days that he won’t budge on price, some of the people said. The conversations between the two sides were expected to focus on issues including what Mr. Musk would pay should an agreed deal fall apart before being consummated. Twitter is slated to report first-quarter earnings Thursday and had been expected to weigh in on the bid then, if not sooner. The potential turnabout on Twitter’s part comes after Mr. Musk met privately Friday with several shareholders of the company to extol the virtues of his proposal while repeating that the board has a “yes-or-no” decision to make, according to people familiar with the matter. He also pledged to solve the free-speech issues he sees as plaguing the platform and the country more broadly, whether his bid succeeds or not, they said. Mr. Musk made his pitch to select shareholders in a series of video calls, with a focus on actively managed funds, the people said, in hopes that they could sway the company’s decision. […] Mr. Musk already has said he is considering taking his bid directly to shareholders by launching a tender offer. Even if he was to get significant shareholder support in a tender offer—which is far from guaranteed—he would still need a way around the company’s poison pill, a legal maneuver it employed that effectively blocks him from building his stake to 15% or more. […] The financing included more than $25 billion in debt coming from nearly every global blue-chip investment bank aside from the two advising Twitter. The remainder was $21 billion in equity Mr. Musk would provide himself, likely by selling existing stakes in his other businesses such as Tesla. The speed at which the financing came together and the market selloff in recent days—which makes the all-cash offer look relatively more attractive—likely contributed to Twitter’s greater willingness to entertain Mr. Musk’s proposal.

Musk isn’t deterred from his pursuit of Twitter, and his offer means that the board must come up with some alternative to present its shareholders. This isn’t going away, and the avalanche of liberal tears that could come is going to be grade-A entertainment. In the meantime, maybe this isn’t a two-minutes drill. It looks like we’re still in the halftime break. This could last a little while longer, but Team Elon regarding this business opportunity.