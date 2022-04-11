Biden Wants to Crack Down on Illegal Guns. He Can Start By Arresting His Son.

Spencer took one for the team and subjected himself to an unhealthy dose of Joe Biden's radioactive lies about gun rights today. The man is Chinese water torture—and even the people in the closed captions booth have trouble deciphering what the hell this oatmeal for brains president is saying.

Joe Biden needs to do something at home because Build Back Better is dead. There's high inflation. There are high gas prices. He needs to look like he's proactive and not a drooling vegetable. So, what can he do? He can declare war on the Second Amendment, which is not the best idea given that gun rights split Democrats. Do we need to revisit Manchin-Toomey? How many votes did the assault weapons ban receive in that outing? Given all the crises that Biden can't handle, hurling gun rights only serves to energize the Republican base in 2022. Now, again, the GOP can undo all of that if they move forward with these proposed immigration talks with Democrats, but we'll come back to that after the April break.

Joe told three massive lies—what else is new? The point is the man is framing his anti-gun push as an initiative to clean up illegal guns. Hey, we're for that, but this game is so transparent and so old that we all know what Democrats are up to here. Ghost guns? We're back to this again (via NBC News):

President Joe Biden on Monday announced new restrictions on homemade guns known as “ghost guns,” as well as a new nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Biden announced the finalization of a rule that would require makers of gun kits to include a serial number on the firearms and for sellers to follow the same standard as with other guns, including requiring a background check for purchase. "These guns are the weapons of choice for many criminals," Biden said. "We are going to do everything we can to deprive them of that choice." Biden also said he would nominate former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach to serve as head of the ATF, which has been without a Senate-confirmed director since 2015. […] Biden pledged during his campaign to make stricter gun control measures, like universal background checks, a key priority if he was elected. But many of those changes require action from Congress, where lawmakers have been unable to reach a compromise on stricter gun control measures. Gun control advocates have been pushing the White House to go further.

Falsifying a 4473 is punishable by ten years in prison and a six figure fine — that’s only if you’re NOT Hunter Biden. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 25, 2021

Okay, well, if Joe is serious about illegal guns, he can start by arresting Hunter Biden, who lied to the ATF to pass a background check for a handgun. Hunter was fooling around with his brother's widow, Hallie, who threw it in the trash in 2018, and the Secret Service was there to clean it up (via Politico):

On Oct. 23, 2018, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and daughter in law Hallie were involved in a bizarre incident in which Hallie took Hunter’s gun and threw it in a trash can behind a grocery store, only to return later to find it gone. Delaware police began investigating, concerned that the trash can was across from a high school and that the missing gun could be used in a crime, according to law enforcement officials and a copy of the police report obtained by POLITICO. But a curious thing happened at the time: Secret Service agents approached the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun and asked to take the paperwork involving the sale, according to two people, one of whom has firsthand knowledge of the episode and the other was briefed by a Secret Service agent after the fact. The gun store owner refused to supply the paperwork, suspecting that the Secret Service officers wanted to hide Hunter’s ownership of the missing gun in case it were to be involved in a crime, the two people said. The owner, Ron Palmieri, later turned over the papers to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which oversees federal gun laws. The Secret Service says it has no record of its agents investigating the incident, and Joe Biden, who was not under protection at the time, said through a spokesperson he has no knowledge of any Secret Service involvement.

It's good to be a Biden, huh? It's good to be king. Joe can start his new anti-gun push by arresting his son because that war has been at home since…forever with Hunter.