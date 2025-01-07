Elizabeth Warren Doubles Down on Discredited Smear of Pete Hegseth

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA.) is once again peddling a discredited smear against Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Secretary of Defense, despite the allegations having no concrete evidence to stand on. In a desperate attempt to undermine a prominent Trump ally, Warren continues to repeat false claims, ignoring the facts and focusing on attacking Hegseth's character rather than addressing the issues that matter most to Americans. Her actions are yet another example of the left’s attempt to silence those who challenge their narrative and push back against their radical agenda.

In a letter addressed to Hegseth, Warren began by first congratulating the former Fox News host before ripping his reputation to pieces. She said she had “serious concerns” about his qualifications, including his so-called “blatant disregard” of female servicemembers, his “drinking problems,” and accusations— emphasis on “accusations”— of sexual assault— all of which have either been debunked or simply untrue. Warren also accused Hegseth of undermining the Department of Defense and supporting “war” among political enemies.

Below are a few excerpts from Warren’s 33-page letter accusing Hegseth of complete nonsense.

Your record of gross mismanagement of organizations you previously led raises alarm about your ability to manage a department with a budget of almost $850 billion,4 which accounts for over half of requested discretionary federal spending. Your mismanagement of the VFF finances “grew so dire that the group’s donors hatched a plan to take control away from [you]” after hiring a forensic accountant to review the organization’s finances, which the donors’ representatives found “appalling.” These are not the only reports of your mismanagement, wasteful spending, and inappropriate behavior. At any moment, the Secretary of Defense can be called upon to provide critical national security advice to the President. But you have been repeatedly accused of exhibiting a pattern of alcohol abuse. A Secretary of Defense must exercise clear judgment and be ready to be called upon at any time, and a Secretary who struggles with excessive and inappropriate drinking undermines our national security.

Warren persisted in her attacks on Pete Hegseth, accusing him of “blatant disrespect to women in uniform” and continuing to spread false smears about his tattoos. One such claim centers around his “Deus Vult” tattoo, which translates to “God wills it,” and has been unfairly linked to “right-wing extremism” despite no evidence to support such accusations. These baseless attacks distract from the real issues, as Warren doubles down on discrediting Hegseth instead of engaging in substantive debate.

Vice President-elect JD Vance weighed in on the controversy surrounding Hegseth’s tattoos, saying that the left is “attacking Pete Hegseth for having a Christian motto tattooed on his arm. This is disgusting anti-Christian bigotry from the AP, and the entire organization should be ashamed of itself.”

Elizabeth Warren has sent a letter to Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth in which she claims that having a Deus Vult tattoo, Latin for “God’s will” and a Christian motto that dates back to the First Crusade, makes him a “potential insider threat.” pic.twitter.com/4lySEYI9vn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2025

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the U.S. Senate. While this margin does not constitute a supermajority, it is sufficient to confirm Hegseth and other Trump nominees without requiring any Democratic support.