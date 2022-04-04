Whoopi Goldberg's Latest Race Lecture Is One for the Idiocy Hall of Fame

I miss the good ole days with Whoopi Goldberg. I miss Sister Act. I miss her in Eddie. Not really a fan of Ghost but I know that’s another iconic role for her. Ghost of Mississippi is another one—that’s a sad one about the assassination of Medgar Evers, an NAACP leader, and his family’s fight for justice. Now, she’s a co-host of The View, spewing nonsense 24/7 including this hot take about criticisms lobbed at the out-of-touch Hollywood elite. Want to take a guess what she said? It’s racist to do that. It’s beyond predictable. Slamming the most privileged and wealthy in society is…racist (via Daily Mail):

Whoopi Goldberg went off on one of her fellow co-hosts on The View who called Hollywood elites out-of-touch hypocrites, claiming the statement was akin to racism. As hosts on Thursday discussed the infamous slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars, Tara Setmayer criticized the audience at the event for clapping for Smith's Best Actor win following the assault. 'They gave him a standing ovation,' Setmayer said. 'Which I think, again, goes back to why some people feel like Hollywood elites are a bunch of hypocrites.' […] Goldberg, a Hollywood elite herself who serves as Academy Governor, appeared angered by the statement and interrupted Setmayer to tell her not to make generalizations. 'It really pisses me off when people start to talk about people who work in Hollywood, not just actors, but all the other folks,' Goldberg said. 'So, please, when you're talking about actors, be specific. If you're pissed off about somebody or how they act, don't put it on all of us because that's like saying all black people like chicken,' she added.

Lady, are you really going down this road again? Let’s not forget that Goldberg was suspended for a few weeks for her appalling take on the Holocaust. She said that one of the most heinous genocides in human history was not about race, but about our inhumanity towards one another. The panel was discussing a local school board banning the Holocaust-themed ‘Maus’ literary work, where the first page quotes Adolf Hitler admitting that Jewish people are inhuman. That circus was in February, and she wants another crack at race lectures. Suspend her again, please.