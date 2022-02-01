Liberal Media

'The View' Tried to Present Some Alternative Facts About the Holocaust. It Did Not End Well.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Feb 01, 2022 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
'The View' Tried to Present Some Alternative Facts About the Holocaust. It Did Not End Well.

Source: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Liberals have no grasp of history. We all know this. It’s the only explanation for how ‘The View’ could become engulfed in such a fiasco. Yesterday, Whoopi Goldberg decided to offer alternative facts about the Holocaust. It did not go over well. In fact, even other members of the panel were not going along with this hot take at all. Apparently, Goldberg thinks the Holocaust had nothing to do with race at all. It was about our overall inhumanity to one another. Yeah, that’s not what the Holocaust was all about, Whoopi. Frankly, this is what happens when you don’t know history. You end up spewing garbage takes like this, ones that even ardent liberal Joy Behar couldn’t stomach (via Fox News):

The daytime gabfest was in the midst of a conversation about a Tennessee school district voting to remove a Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust from its curriculum due to "inappropriate language" and an illustration of a nude woman. "Maus" by Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents living in 1940s Poland and depicts him interviewing his father about his experiences as a Holocaust survivor.

Ana Navarro mentioned a Florida bill that could prevent any conversation in schools that makes students feel uncomfortable race or gender, prompting Sunny Hostin to ponder if teaching students about topics like the Holocaust could eventually be prohibited.

"The holocaust isn’t about race," Goldberg said as her co-hosts appeared stunned.

"No, it’s not about race," Goldberg continued.

Joy Behar said, "Well, they considered Jews a different race."

"It’s not about race," Goldberg reiterated.

"What is it about?" Behar asked.

It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about," Goldberg said.  

"But it’s about a White supremacist going after Jews and Gypsies," Navarro said as Goldberg attempted to speak over her.

"But these are two White groups of people," Goldberg said as her colleagues disagreed.

Uh, no—Whoopi. The Holocaust and Nazi Germany’s whole agenda was white supremacy. It’s ironic, almost comical that Goldberg would have this take of one of the most heinous crimes in human history. The Left always says this, that, and the other is white supremacy. Oh, and everything I hate is literally Hitler, but when it comes to actual Nazi war crimes, “it’s not about race” at all. Talk about snorting lines of ‘woke’ coke, right?  Holy hell. Hitler wanted a Europe totally devoid of Jewish people. He wanted all of Russia west of the Urals devoid of Slavs. This was the lebensraum, the “living space” from which the master Aryan race would settle, thrive, and eventually dominate the planet. And only white Aryans would be part of this future. That seems like a pretty racist agenda, Whoopi.

UPDATE: She apologized, but it was also a train wreck

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Brutal: Only 17% of Americans Satisfied With Country's Direction Under Biden
Spencer Brown

Oh, So That’s Who Leaked Justice Breyer’s Retirement
Katie Pavlich
Sean Penn Tests 'Woke' Mob With Remarks About Masculinity That Could Get Him Canceled
Matt Vespa
Biden is Subsidizing High Energy Bills He Helped Create. Here's How.
Katie Pavlich
Without Evidence, Canadian Media Says Russian Agents Might Be Behind Truckers' Freedom Protest
Matt Vespa
Federal Officials Deny Biological Male Inmate’s Request for Gender-Affirming Surgery
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular