'The View' Tried to Present Some Alternative Facts About the Holocaust. It Did Not End Well.

Liberals have no grasp of history. We all know this. It’s the only explanation for how ‘The View’ could become engulfed in such a fiasco. Yesterday, Whoopi Goldberg decided to offer alternative facts about the Holocaust. It did not go over well. In fact, even other members of the panel were not going along with this hot take at all. Apparently, Goldberg thinks the Holocaust had nothing to do with race at all. It was about our overall inhumanity to one another. Yeah, that’s not what the Holocaust was all about, Whoopi. Frankly, this is what happens when you don’t know history. You end up spewing garbage takes like this, ones that even ardent liberal Joy Behar couldn’t stomach (via Fox News):

Sparks fly as The View panel confronts Whoopi after she says "the Holocaust isn't about race. No. It's not about race."

"Well, the considered Jews a different race," Joy Behar says.



"But it's about white supremacy. It's about going after Jews and Gypsies," Ana Navarro adds. pic.twitter.com/GZwZSi2qXi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 31, 2022

Falsely claiming Maus was "banned" by a school in Tennessee, Whoopi suggests they actually enjoyed the idea of killing 6 million Jews. "The killing of 6 million people, but that didn't bother you?"

Behar agreed, calling the citing of nudity in the book for 8th graders a "canard." pic.twitter.com/vJ5HwlLMsi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 31, 2022

The daytime gabfest was in the midst of a conversation about a Tennessee school district voting to remove a Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust from its curriculum due to "inappropriate language" and an illustration of a nude woman. "Maus" by Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents living in 1940s Poland and depicts him interviewing his father about his experiences as a Holocaust survivor. Ana Navarro mentioned a Florida bill that could prevent any conversation in schools that makes students feel uncomfortable race or gender, prompting Sunny Hostin to ponder if teaching students about topics like the Holocaust could eventually be prohibited. "The holocaust isn’t about race," Goldberg said as her co-hosts appeared stunned. "No, it’s not about race," Goldberg continued. Joy Behar said, "Well, they considered Jews a different race." "It’s not about race," Goldberg reiterated. "What is it about?" Behar asked. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about," Goldberg said. "But it’s about a White supremacist going after Jews and Gypsies," Navarro said as Goldberg attempted to speak over her. "But these are two White groups of people," Goldberg said as her colleagues disagreed.

Uh, no—Whoopi. The Holocaust and Nazi Germany’s whole agenda was white supremacy. It’s ironic, almost comical that Goldberg would have this take of one of the most heinous crimes in human history. The Left always says this, that, and the other is white supremacy. Oh, and everything I hate is literally Hitler, but when it comes to actual Nazi war crimes, “it’s not about race” at all. Talk about snorting lines of ‘woke’ coke, right? Holy hell. Hitler wanted a Europe totally devoid of Jewish people. He wanted all of Russia west of the Urals devoid of Slavs. This was the lebensraum, the “living space” from which the master Aryan race would settle, thrive, and eventually dominate the planet. And only white Aryans would be part of this future. That seems like a pretty racist agenda, Whoopi.

UPDATE: She apologized, but it was also a train wreck

Whoopi Goldberg (stage name) begins The View today by apologizing for her comments about the Holocaust. "I understand why now, and for that, I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things." pic.twitter.com/QvlW0CWnk2 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 1, 2022