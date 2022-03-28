How Will Smith's Slap Attack on Chris Rock Just Exposed the 'Words are Violence' Crowd

In the name of alopecia, we shall slap you silly. It's just amusing. The folks who say that "words are violence" or "silence is violence" are now cheering on actual violence. What we saw last night was assault and battery.

Comedian Chris Rock made a slight dig at Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, saying he looked forward to seeing her in G.I. Jane II. It was a reference to Pinkett's bald head; she's suffering from alopecia. It's an auto-immune disease that causes hair loss. Smith then stormed onto the stage and slapped Rock. It sent the Oscars into mayhem last night. The awkwardness continued when Smith won Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' father in "King Richard." Rock isn't filing charges, though the LAPD said the door is open should he change his mind.

Was it staged? That's another debate. I don't think it was—but back to the lefty reaction. They're cheering on this assault. If we're following the law here, this is a black-on-black crime, which I was told was something of a myth by the woke left. At the very least, it's a problematic conversation that could get you canceled. Why? Well, because Rock made a swipe at Pinkett's alopecia. Really?

That's weak sauce. There have been worse swipes made about the couple concerning their odd marriage arrangement. A bald head joke is what set off Smith? Really? Oh, and you can slap and punch whomever if it's for a good cause? Hey, what Smith did showed strength (via NY Post):

“Ex on the Beach” contestant ZaraLena Jackson, who also suffers from hair-loss illness and is an advocate on social media, is standing by Smith, 53, and his actions at the Dolby Theatre. The 29-year-old reality star told SWNS that while she doesn’t advocate for violence, Rock, 57, should have “known better.” “I think it’s inappropriate to make any joke about someone with alopecia as it’s a condition that highly impacts mental health for that individual and isn’t a laughing matter,” she said. Jackson continued, “To be clear, I don’t condone violence, but him defending Jada showed strength in my eyes and was very comforting to see a man stand by his woman when she has alopecia.”

"I don't condone violence, but I condone violence." Roger that. And yes, you bet some Trump derangement was also added into the mix.

Omg the tweet is real pic.twitter.com/06TlTX5Pvu — Marina Medvin ???? (@MarinaMedvin) March 28, 2022

Will Smith didn’t do a thing all night when people were making fun of their relationship. But when Chris Rock made fun of Jada being bald when she has alopecia, he wasn’t having it. Him slapping Chris was very called for, good shit. — Younis (@younityyy) March 28, 2022

Will Smith just showed Ted Cruz what a real man does when someone belittles their wife — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) March 28, 2022

This isn't exactly shocking. The left excused rioting, looting, arson, and violence against police during the summer of 2020. The left is violent. The left had weaponized that to achieve their aims. They tolerated an armed left-wing militia to take over a large swath of Seattle. The reaction to the Will Smith slap attack is not new. It does, however, pave the way for us to use violence for good.

If you see someone burning an American flag, punch that person. If you see looting or any felonious activity, use violence to stop it. Run these people over with your cars if necessary. It's for a good cause, right? Law and order are good causes.

If the left can assault people in the name of alopecia, we can do the same for law and order. That sounds like a fair compromise.