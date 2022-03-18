Why Biden’s Game with China on Ukraine Is Probably Going to End Disastrously

When you have a president who is a brain cell away from having the 25th Amendment invoked to remove him from office, you bet China will ignore his warnings. Joe Biden is weak, stupid, slow, and probably doesn’t know where he is half the time. We see it here. You don’t think China sees that from afar. They, like the rest of our allies and enemies, see all in this digital age. If this man can’t last 15 seconds in front of a friendly press corps, then how strong is he? This rudderless administration’s crisis management was a shambles with the Afghanistan withdrawal. For months, communications poured into the State Department warning President Drooling Vegetable that Kabul was going to fall. The situation on the ground was not great; Joe ignored it.

Now, with Ukraine, it’s paralysis by analysis in some areas. Sure, we’re moving a lot faster than Obama in Syria when it comes to delivering some sort of response, but that’s a low bar. We’re sending military aid. We slapped some sanctions, yet on that front—we’re bogged down by the ‘how will Europe react’ element. Multilateralism is what’s making our response to the current Ukraine war seem slow, sloppy, and disorganized. Who cares what Europe thinks about Russian energy imports if stopping the war is the goal? That is the goal, right? And on sanctions, the European Union has gone beyond what we’re doing. Maybe that’s the litmus test, Joe, if you can recognize it.

Biden had a recent call with the Chinese which I’m sure was a total train wreck. He probably mumbled, referred to the Ukrainians as “Iranians,” forgot President Xi’s name multiple times, and then rambled about Lord know what in a messy prelude to this message: stay out of Ukraine.

We’re trusting a man who is half brain-dead, has been outmaneuvered aboard, and has been dead wrong on every major American foreign policy decision for the past four decades with showing strength against the Chinese. It’s going to fail. History and Joe’s track record suggest that it will. Remember we tried to get China to stop Russia from invading Ukraine months before the war began. We shared sensitive information with them, and they turned around and gave it to the Russians. Under Biden, America is in decline. And we’re not going to do anything, not with this Alzheimer’s patient occupying the nation’s most secure nursing center at 1600 Penn (via WaPo):

President Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke for nearly two hours Friday morning, exchanging views on a video call that came as their countries navigated thorny political and economic differences over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The leaders of the world’s two largest economies last met virtually in November and “have a lot to discuss,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday. The call ended shortly before 11 a.m. “This is an opportunity for President Biden to assess where President Xi stands,” Psaki said. There has been an “absence of denunciation by China of what Russia is doing,” which she added “speaks volumes” around the world. The Biden administration has made clear to Beijing its “deep concerns” about any alignment with Russia, she said, adding that reports that China may supply Russia with military equipment were of “a high concern.” China released a statement after the call through its foreign ministry that did not appear to signal a shift in stance. Though it called on the United States and NATO to dialogue with Russia to “solve the crux of the Ukraine crisis,” it made no mention of what efforts Beijing might take to achieve peace in Ukraine. It decried “the Ukraine crisis,” but avoided the words “war” or “invasion.” It said China is willing to provide further humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Joe is learning that you can’t just go through the motions here. You need to do stuff, like have contingency plans when things go balls up. He’s shown he can’t do that. His team of foreign policy experts is equally useless. The tea leaves were read during our first meeting with the Chinese in Anchorage, Alaska last March. We got rolled. The Saudis and the United Arab Emirates are not returning his calls. They are speaking with the Russians, however.

Weakness is everywhere, and it’s embodied in the frail, decrepit, and virtually braindead vessel whose name is Joe Biden.