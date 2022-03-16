Bob Saget Conspiracy Theorists Just Got More Fuel for the Fire

America’s dad is gone. Bob Saget, who was also known for his very inappropriate stand-up routine, is gone. He died on January 9 of this year. It was a total shock. He was only 65. He was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. He was on part of a stand-up tour. The nature of Saget’s death is suspicious. He didn’t die of a drug overdose, heart attack, stroke, or any of the usual causes that tragically take people’s lives before their time. He died of head trauma. It wasn’t a simple bump on the head. It was the equivalent of falling 20-30 feet or taking a baseball bat to one’s head. What makes the case even more peculiar is that the damage caused probably made Saget not lucid at all, let alone think he could sleep it off.

What other details will be revealed? None. It’s over. Saget’s family asked for an injunction on the release of any documents, including photos, relating to the investigation into his death. Now, that injunction has been made permanent (via Associated Press):

A judge in Florida on Monday agreed to make permanent an order that prohibits the release of photos, video or other records related to the investigation into the death of comedian Bob Saget. During a court hearing in Orlando, Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu said he would issue a permanent injunction that had been requested by Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters. The family members had filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the release of any records from the local medical examiner’s office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office involving the investigation into Saget’s death. […] Saget died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a fall backward, according to the medical examiner. An autopsy report showed that Saget had an abrasion on his scalp, a fracture at the base of his skull, fractures around his eye sockets, bruises to the brain, and bleeding between the brain and tissue covering the brain. A toxicology analysis didn’t show any illicit drugs or toxins in Saget’s body.

This is a new era. With social media, there is going to be a ton of folks who think there was a cover-up, that Saget was probably murdered, and a host of other avenues that will frankly be insane. It’s a double-edged sword. To protect the privacy of the family, these records will be sealed but create fertile ground for insane theories to bubble up. If they release the records, maybe the conspiracy theories will be quashed, but when has that stopped anything—and Saget’s family will have to endure the heartache of everyone seeing graphic images and reports of their now-deceased father.

Maybe Joe Biden’s ongoing crises and the Ukraine war will allow this story to die down, but this could easily end up becoming a trainwreck. Theory after theory more insane than the next—the human centipede of conspiracy theories could come to fruition—or not.