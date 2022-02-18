Bob Saget's Death Has Taken a Very Dark Turn

Full House’s Bob Saget passed away in January. He was found dead in his hotel room. He was found face up, lying on the bed by the Ritz-Carlton Orlando’s staff. He was only 65. America’s Dad had passed. It was a shock. Saget was also known for his raunchy stand-up routine which was hilarious. As the condolences poured in, we’re sadly at a juncture where the tin foil hats are being made. The autopsy of the late comedian was rather shocking. He died of heat trauma, and not just a knock to the head.

It was significant. The force was the equivalent of being hit with a baseball bat or falling 20-30 feet (via NYT):

The findings complicated the picture of Mr. Saget’s death that has emerged in recent days: Far from a head bump that might have been shrugged off, the autopsy described an unmistakably serious set of injuries that would at the very least have probably left someone confused, brain experts said. The report, prepared by Dr. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola counties in Florida, ascribed Mr. Saget’s injuries to a fall. “It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head,” Dr. Stephany wrote, referring to the back of the skull. […] Still, the autopsy left a number of unresolved questions about how exactly Mr. Saget, 65, was so badly hurt. He was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lake on Jan. 9 during a weekend of stand-up comedy acts. His family said this week that the authorities determined that he had hit his head, “thought nothing of it and went to sleep.” […] But experts said that with such an extensive injury, it was unlikely that Mr. Saget would have intentionally ignored it. The injury would likely have left him confused, if not unconscious. “I doubt he was lucid,” Dr. Bazarian said, “and doubt he thought, ‘I’m just going to sleep this off.’” […] “This is significant trauma,” said Dr. Gavin Britz, the chair in neurosurgery at Houston Methodist. “This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet.” Dr. Britz noted that the autopsy described fractures to particularly thick parts of the skull, as well as to bones in the roof of the eye socket. “If you fracture your orbit,” he said, referring to those eye bones, “you have significant pain.” The knock ruptured veins in the space between the membrane covering the brain and the brain itself, causing blood to pool, the autopsy indicated. The brain, secured in a hard skull, has nowhere to move, doctors said, and the result is a compression of brain centers critical for breathing and other vital functions.

Questions, yes. They remain and we’re not getting any closer to answers since Saget’s family blocked the release of any records relating to the investigation of the late actor (via ABC News):

A Florida judge has granted the family of Bob Saget a temporary injunction to block the release of records from the investigation of his sudden death, court documents show. […] …Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters filed a lawsuit against the medical examiner's office and the Orange County sheriff seeking injunctive relief to prevent the release of any records -- including photographs, video and audio recordings, and "statutorily protected autopsy information" -- related to his death. "Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose," the lawsuit stated. The family's complaint contends that media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests seeking the release of the records and argues that no "legitimate public interest would be served" by their release.

Okay, again, it may not be anything. In fact, I’m sure that this was just a tragic accidental death, but this is how the murder rumors start. This is how a whole circus of wild theories start flying. It’s just the age we live in right now. As soon as this injunction was filed, murder, weird proclivities, and other wild conspiracies probably took off, and why not. All records relating to Saget’s death have been blocked. This comes after the reports of massive head trauma. This isn’t like the death of the late Natasha Richardson in 2009, the late wife of actor Liam Neeson, who hit her head during a ski trip which led to her death. We know what happened there.

For Saget, how could someone think they could sleep off an injury like that. The experts have questions. We have questions. Fans have questions. This tragic death has taken a very dark turn.