Liberal Media

Former CNN Correspondent Mocks Fox News Reporter Getting Injured in Ukraine

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Mar 14, 2022 6:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Former CNN Correspondent Mocks Fox News Reporter Getting Injured in Ukraine

Source: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

As with any reporter going into a warzone, there are risks. One filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud was killed over the weekend. Russian troops allegedly opened fire when he crossed a checkpoint. As Spencer wrote today, Fox News’ Benjamin Hall was gravely injured in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott has this statement:

Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside Kyiv in Ukraine. We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds.

The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance. This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone. 

We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers.

Thank you,

Suzanne

This shouldn’t be a hard thing to rally around, but the Left will always do something that drives a wedge. Enter Charles Jaco who mocked Halls’ injury, saying if he was shot, could it be a case of “friendly fire.” Oh yes, now’s the time for Trump-Russia collusion quips. Jaco is a former CNN correspondent and a pile of hot garbage. He did post “RIP brother” when he heard of Renaud’s death. So, it’s only sad when liberal-ish reporters die, but not ones for Fox News. It’s sad but predictable. 

What a clown. Prayers up for Mr. Hall, his family, and the rest of the Fox News team and crew who are still in Ukraine. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Repeats Massive Lie About COVID Vaccines...Again
Katie Pavlich
Officer Who Used Justified Lethal Force Against Wannabe Killer Ma'Khia Bryant Cleared of Wrongdoing
Matt Vespa
White House Doubles Down on Inflation Blame Game
VIP
Katie Pavlich
Manchin Puts Biden's Latest Fed Nominee on the Path to Defeat
Katie Pavlich
West Virginia Lawmakers Send Bill to Governor’s Desk Protecting Unborn Babies with Disabilities
Madeline Leesman

New Polls Confirm Americans Aren't Buying Biden's Nonsense
VIP
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular