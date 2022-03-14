Former CNN Correspondent Mocks Fox News Reporter Getting Injured in Ukraine

As with any reporter going into a warzone, there are risks. One filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud was killed over the weekend. Russian troops allegedly opened fire when he crossed a checkpoint. As Spencer wrote today, Fox News’ Benjamin Hall was gravely injured in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott has this statement:

Prayers going out to @BenjaminHallFNC , who was injured covering the war in Ukraine earlier today. Prayers for his family too. Benji is an incredible correspondent and an absolutely lovely person. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 14, 2022

Praying hard for @BenjaminHallFNC. He is fearless and has always gone the extra mile to bring important and dangerous stories to the world. pic.twitter.com/A1M3xW3zYE — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 14, 2022

Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside Kyiv in Ukraine. We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds. The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance. This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone. We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers. Thank you, Suzanne

This shouldn’t be a hard thing to rally around, but the Left will always do something that drives a wedge. Enter Charles Jaco who mocked Halls’ injury, saying if he was shot, could it be a case of “friendly fire.” Oh yes, now’s the time for Trump-Russia collusion quips. Jaco is a former CNN correspondent and a pile of hot garbage. He did post “RIP brother” when he heard of Renaud’s death. So, it’s only sad when liberal-ish reporters die, but not ones for Fox News. It’s sad but predictable.

A Fox News reporter has been injured in Kyiv. If he was shot by the Russians, is that a case of friendly fire? — Charles Jaco (@charlesjaco1) March 14, 2022

What a clown. Prayers up for Mr. Hall, his family, and the rest of the Fox News team and crew who are still in Ukraine.