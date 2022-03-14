Fox News

Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Injured While Reporting in Ukraine

Spencer Brown
Posted: Mar 14, 2022 3:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured and hospitalized on Monday while reporting outside of Kyiv while Russia's bloody assault against Ukraine continued. 

In a statement shared with Fox News staff on Monday, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott announced the somber news:

Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside Kyiv in Ukraine. We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds.

The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance. This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone. 

We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers.

Thank you,

Suzanne

America Reports anchor John Roberts shared the update during Monday's show alongside co-host Sandra Smith:

As Putin has found his invasion of Ukraine stymied, his forces' tactics have turned more barbaric. 

Increasingly indiscriminate strikes have taken out a maternity hospital in Mariupol, leveled countless residential districts, and just yesterday American journalist Brent Renaud was killed by Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine.

Pleas for prayers and statements of support quickly flowed from Hall's colleagues at Fox News:

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

Most Popular