Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Injured While Reporting in Ukraine

Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured and hospitalized on Monday while reporting outside of Kyiv while Russia's bloody assault against Ukraine continued.

In a statement shared with Fox News staff on Monday, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott announced the somber news:

Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside Kyiv in Ukraine. We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds. The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance. This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone. We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers. Thank you, Suzanne

America Reports anchor John Roberts shared the update during Monday's show alongside co-host Sandra Smith:

Praying hard for @BenjaminHallFNC. He is fearless and has always gone the extra mile to bring important and dangerous stories to the world. pic.twitter.com/A1M3xW3zYE — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 14, 2022

As Putin has found his invasion of Ukraine stymied, his forces' tactics have turned more barbaric.

Increasingly indiscriminate strikes have taken out a maternity hospital in Mariupol, leveled countless residential districts, and just yesterday American journalist Brent Renaud was killed by Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine.

Pleas for prayers and statements of support quickly flowed from Hall's colleagues at Fox News:

??’s up for @BenjaminHallFNC wounded reporting on the war in Ukraine - covering a war is dangerous business- please keep all of the crews on the ground - and the people there in your prayers - but today - especially Ben @FoxNews https://t.co/cVzvkjsKdm — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) March 14, 2022

Prayers going out to @BenjaminHallFNC , who was injured covering the war in Ukraine earlier today. Prayers for his family too. Benji is an incredible correspondent and an absolutely lovely person. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 14, 2022

Just gutted thinking about our colleague Benjamin Hall who was injured today in Ukraine. Praying for him, his beautiful family and the rest of our colleagues who are out there. — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) March 14, 2022

Please say a prayer for @BenjaminHallFNC, our brilliant and brave @FoxNews reporter, who was injured in Ukraine. ???? — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 14, 2022

Please pray for our Fox News colleague @BenjaminHallFNC who was injured reporting in Kyiv.



He is hospitalized and we have very few details. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 14, 2022

We love you @BenjaminHallFNC ???? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 14, 2022

My heart breaks for @BenjaminHallFNC, his wife, and their 3 young kids. Praying for him, them, and the rest of our teams in Ukraine. ?????? — Garrett Tenney (@Garrett_FoxNews) March 14, 2022

Praying fervently for @BenjaminHallFNC and all our co-workers in harm’s way. Please join me. ???? — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 14, 2022

This is a breaking story and may be updated.