Russia

New Reports Suggest Russian Losses in Ukraine Are Absolutely Catastrophic

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Mar 12, 2022 12:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
New Reports Suggest Russian Losses in Ukraine Are Absolutely Catastrophic

Source: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

How many Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine? It’s tough to know. We have Ukrainian sources saying their land has become a killing field for Russian forces, with at least 11,000 killed since the start of the war. It is true that the Russian offensive has become stuck in the mud. Tanks are running out of gas. That 40-mile Russian convoy outside of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv has yet to move. What’s going on? Other estimates of the Russian war dead are in the 4,000-6,000 range which is probably a tad more accurate. Still, that’s more Russians killed in less than two weeks in Ukraine than all American losses during the entirety of the Iraq War and occupation. The Ukrainians are holding on, mounting a dogged defense against a superior adversary. We’ll see how long that lasts after the Russians clinch air superiority which they have so far been unable to do. 

Yet, let’s circle back to the 10,000-plus Russian war dead figure. Keep an eye on it. We have reports of hospitals in southern Belarus that are totally filled with Russian bodies. There’s allegedly not enough refrigeration. Bodies are starting to rot. This also circles back to the story about the Russian military wheeling in mobile crematoriums to cook the books on their casualty rates. We may never know the true death toll. There’s also the suspicion that mass graves for dead Russian soldiers are also being dug to hide the true body counts. 

We’ll see how this turns out. There’s propaganda flying on both sides, and in a region of the world where media is heavily controlled by the state—take certain things slowly. Russian intelligence officials have warned that their military is heading for total disaster in Ukraine. The Russian operation has been less than stellar. They are taking heavy losses. How heavy remains to be determined. If these reports are true, the death toll for Russia has been catastrophic. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden on Decision Not to Send Jets to Ukraine: 'That's Called World War III'
Landon Mion
Biden, European Union, and G7 Announce Revocation of Russia's 'Most-Favored Nation Status' for Trading
Rebecca Downs
'It Was Hard to Learn': Elementary School Student Explains to Biden the Difficulties of Remote Learning
Landon Mion
Wait...That's How Long a Jan. 6 Defendant Has Been Detained With No Indictment
Matt Vespa
Fairfax School Board Meeting Abruptly Recessed as Asian Mothers Come Armed with Books and Charges of 'Racist'
Rebecca Downs
Entertainment Weekly Editor Gets Nuked Trying to Land a 'Woke' Swipe At New Atomic Bomb Film
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular