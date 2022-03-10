Woke

Here We Go Again: Delta Passenger Booted From Flight Over Attire That Triggered the Flight Crew

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Mar 10, 2022 5:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Here We Go Again: Delta Passenger Booted From Flight Over Attire That Triggered the Flight Crew

Source: AP Photo/Charles Krupa

We’re back to this game again, huh? We have airline crews booting people from flights or asking them to cover up attire they deem offensive. Of course, it’s masks, hoodies, and sweaters that all rip Joe Biden. One man was asked to wear a mask over his ‘Let’s go Brandon’ mask. Another passenger was booted from an Allegiant flight for the same mask. On JetBlue, it happened to another passenger. Now, Delta has joined this game, taking a black man off the flight for wearing a “f*ck Joe Biden" hoodie. 

The airline claimed it was over an FAA regulation, but it doesn’t exist. 


Libs of Tik Tok even contacted Delta to double-check and yep—it’s a fake regulation. From a gut check, you could probably figure out this was nonsense. Well, it’s now confirmed.

COVID is over. It’s endemic. Even Democrats have abandoned the mask mandates. The COVID vaccine passport law has been rolled back. It’s over. End the mask regulation on planes. It’s set to expire in less than two weeks. We’ll see if Joe Biden lets it expire. 

Listen to today's episode of Triggered to get a special ONE-TIME promo code for 50% OFF a Townhall VIP subscription (valid until Friday, March 11)! You will get access to Triggered Uncensored, Matt's VIP columnsKurt Schlichter's Unredacted podcast and Stream of Kurtiousness video series, and much more!

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

The Democrats' Plan to Win the Messaging War on Inflation Is an Absolute Trainwreck
Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's What the New COVID Scare Is Going to Be
Matt Vespa
Here's the Drag Queen Who's Torching Democrats and Shredding Biden Even More
Matt Vespa
All Our Fears About Kamala Harris in Eastern Europe Have Been Realized in Awkward Presser with Poland
VIP
Matt Vespa
I'm Here for Freedom: Ted Cruz Rides with Anti-COVID Mandate Trucker Convoy to DC
Julio Rosas
Lawmakers Demand Answers From Leftist Environmental Groups Over Possible Collusion with Russia
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular