Here We Go Again: Delta Passenger Booted From Flight Over Attire That Triggered the Flight Crew

We’re back to this game again, huh? We have airline crews booting people from flights or asking them to cover up attire they deem offensive. Of course, it’s masks, hoodies, and sweaters that all rip Joe Biden. One man was asked to wear a mask over his ‘Let’s go Brandon’ mask. Another passenger was booted from an Allegiant flight for the same mask. On JetBlue, it happened to another passenger. Now, Delta has joined this game, taking a black man off the flight for wearing a “f*ck Joe Biden" hoodie.

The airline claimed it was over an FAA regulation, but it doesn’t exist.

A man was kicked off a @Delta flight for wearing an F Biden sweater, even though he took it off. They claim it’s “delta policy” and threaten him with the no fly list.



I spoke to Delta and it turns out they don’t have a clothing policy and even told me I can wear an F Trump shirt pic.twitter.com/A8mruMxNpF — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2022

Here’s my conversation with a @Delta representative where she confirms “there are no clothing policies” and “you can wear anything you want” pic.twitter.com/0ofWOSOxyN — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2022



Libs of Tik Tok even contacted Delta to double-check and yep—it’s a fake regulation. From a gut check, you could probably figure out this was nonsense. Well, it’s now confirmed.

Spirit airlines employee made this guy put on a new mask because his mask said “let’s go brandon” and it’s “offensive” pic.twitter.com/D3wQx57ujG — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 28, 2022

This guy was reportedly kicked off a flight because he had “let’s go Brandon” written on his mask and refused to change masks. @Allegiant employee claims it’s an “FAA regulation” pic.twitter.com/4ipRbqggEB — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 16, 2022

A man was reportedly kicked off a Jetblue flight for wearing a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ mask. He changed his mask after they asked him to then still kicked him off. @JetBlue pic.twitter.com/uhxt0XG59S — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 8, 2022

COVID is over. It’s endemic. Even Democrats have abandoned the mask mandates. The COVID vaccine passport law has been rolled back. It’s over. End the mask regulation on planes. It’s set to expire in less than two weeks. We’ll see if Joe Biden lets it expire.

Listen to today's episode of Triggered to get a special ONE-TIME promo code for 50% OFF a Townhall VIP subscription (valid until Friday, March 11)! You will get access to Triggered Uncensored, Matt's VIP columns, Kurt Schlichter's Unredacted podcast and Stream of Kurtiousness video series, and much more!