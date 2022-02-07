Want to Guess What Caused a Flight Attendant to Demand an Already Masked Up Man...Mask Up Again

When it comes to masks and air travel, Spirit Airlines is by far the worst. These people are the mask Stasi—truly. Just search masks and ‘Spirit Airlines’ and you’ll find troves of stories of people being kicked off flights. It’s pandemonium. So, when one man boarded a flight with a mask that said, ‘Let’s Go, Brandon.’ What do you think would happen? The mask also said ‘FBJ.’ It was all lit up. He was ready to get to his destination. He was following protocol until he wasn’t.

A flight attendant demanded that he mask up again because the mask he was wearing was—you guessed it—offensive. The man complied but not before recording it and posting it on TikTok. It was prime material to be reposted by Libs of Tik Tok.

Spirit airlines employee made this guy put on a new mask because his mask said “let’s go brandon” and it’s “offensive” pic.twitter.com/D3wQx57ujG — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 28, 2022

The best part is that the man is sitting next to a black man who had no issues with his mask, even telling him that he felt the flight attendant was making up her own rules. The man agreed, saying that’s what happens in these situations. He quipped with his neighbor saying that his mask was offensive for saying, “NFL” on it.

And yes, if you enjoyed the video, you do see that the man is also wearing a pretty cool 'Let's go, Brandon' t-hoodie, but was not told to do anything about that regarding concealment. The Left just doesn't know how to handle or respond to this, and we should all love that aspect.