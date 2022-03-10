All Our Fears About Kamala Harris in Eastern Europe Have Been Realized in Awkward Presser with Poland

Yeah, this is why she shouldn’t have gone to Eastern Europe. You could almost see the writing on the wall when this was being floated days prior. Joe Biden couldn’t go supposedly because of security and logistical concerns, but the real reason is that he can’t do the trip. He physically cannot do it. When it comes to his mental abilities, we all know the story there. In a trip to Texas, Biden referred to two black US Congressmen, Reps. Colin Allred and Marc Veasey, as two guys who look like they can play basketball well. He was there pushing expanded health care benefits for veterans. You can’t have those sorts of trip-ups in Poland. The problem is the vice president isn’t much better. She already botched the meeting with the Ukrainians in Germany, peddling contradictory talking points regarding sanctions. Now, she had an awkward laughter episode with the Polish president about the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

What’s so funny, lady? Is this a return to norms? If it is—we’re screwed. What the hell is this? This was the competence that received 81 million votes. It’s incidence like this that should remind all of us that Biden-Harris receiving 81 million votes is different than saying 81 million people voted for them. I don’t think that figure is remotely close given the number of illegitimate ballots that most likely slipped through. Add to the number of ballots that would have been rejected due to the illegal unliteral moves to tweak voting laws due to COVID by Democratic secretaries of state in Michigan and Pennsylvania, the figure is probably even lower.

Biden-Harris’ string of awkwardness, arrogance, and mental degradation episodes is one of the many reasons why voters are running for cover, even Democrats. These aren't quality characteristics when it comes to passing legislation, which is why they really don’t have any accomplishments in that area. It’s all been done through abysmal executive orders.

We’re facing an ongoing war in Ukraine. The largest refugee crisis Europe has not seen since World War II, and Harris is nonchalant about it all. The unseriousness of this administration is not going unnoticed either. Poland’s MiG fighter proposal which apparently Secretary of State Antony Blinken said was green-lit is now in limbo and viewed as not tenable by the Pentagon. The differing proposals show that our allies are considering the rudderless and feckless leadership we have here. In short, they have contingency plans in place since they cannot guarantee the US will protect them. Harris vowed to protect every inch of NATO land. Yeah, a chuckling fit doesn’t add gusto to that, lady. Also, Speaker Nancy Pelosi telling the Ukrainian president, who is besieged and allegedly evading dozens of assassination attempts, that Billie Jean King says ‘hello’ probably doesn’t help either. Here’s your reason why Democrats are not trusted in foreign affairs.

We’re also seeing a growing humanitarian crisis inside Ukraine, with the World Health Organization noting that the condition on the ground is prime territory for the outbreak of infectious disease. I know the WHO is owned by China, but this is not new stuff they’re saying here. In any war, from the Peloponnesian War to the modern era, this is always a risk.

We have Joe Biden whose brain matter consists of applesauce, and Kamala Harris who doesn’t read the briefs or work hard which is how we get word salad like this:

Thank you, Kamala Harris, for so eloquently explaining the conflict in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/myaMXpJXxV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2022

We’re not sending our best pic.twitter.com/n72SkT3vX6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2022

We all knew Harris would trip up on this Eastern Europe trip. It was assured. When has a Harris trip ever gone smoothly? She’s failed at the tasks handed to her. She failed at border security. She failed at COVID vaccine advocacy. She already did a faceplant on this matter in Germany. What makes people think this second go-around would be any different.