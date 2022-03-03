After String of Idiotic Incidents, It Is Well That This Happened to Joy Behar Today

Look, she emerged unscathed so it’s ok to poke fun a bit, but The View’s Joy Reid ate the floor today. She did a faceplant. Her co-hosts being good sisters of the traveling pants rose to her defense. They laughed it off, but maybe this event was a long time coming for this insufferable show (via NY Post):

VIDEO - After Joy Behar Falls on The View Set, Her Co-Hosts Empathize: ‘We Hate These Chairs’ https://t.co/qaiXjUpGgu — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) March 3, 2022

Joy Behar falls on the set of The View pic.twitter.com/BZoucdL7QF — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 3, 2022

'25 years, that has never happened!' Joy Behar joked as she got up after falling during the opening moments of 'The View.' https://t.co/Wb8LsWmxlx — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 3, 2022

Joy Behar is the latest hot topic: The fiery redhead hit the floor hard on Thursday’s episode of “The View.” The 79-year-old comedian was walking out onstage at the start of the live show when she took a tumble just before reaching her seat. Cameras captured Behar face-planting on the stage, with the dramatic vision beamed out to audiences across the country. Co-hosts Sara Haines, 44, and legal eagle Sunny Hostin, 53, were heard gasping before they tried to help Behar get up. “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg, 66, also rushed over to tend to the veteran star, telling her to “just stand.” Behar needed the help of Haines and Hostin to get back on her feet, and a production assistant also ran onstage for added support.

This is the cherry on top of this 'fail sundae.' The View has had a string of public relations fiascos. Whoopi Goldberg stepped in it for declaring that the Holocaust was not about race, which earned her a brief suspension. Then, Joy Behar lamented how people can’t travel to Europe due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lady, there are other reasons. How dense do you have to be? After this circus, it’s well that someone took a fall. Maybe some sense will be knocked into her but I doubt it. Just the overall nonsense that's spewed on the show warrants someone taking a tumble.

