Liberal Media

After String of Idiotic Incidents, It Is Well That This Happened to Joy Behar Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Mar 03, 2022 6:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
After String of Idiotic Incidents, It Is Well That This Happened to Joy Behar Today

Source: Paula Lobo/ABC via AP

Look, she emerged unscathed so it’s ok to poke fun a bit, but The View’s Joy Reid ate the floor today. She did a faceplant. Her co-hosts being good sisters of the traveling pants rose to her defense. They laughed it off, but maybe this event was a long time coming for this insufferable show (via NY Post):

Joy Behar is the latest hot topic: The fiery redhead hit the floor hard on Thursday’s episode of “The View.”

The 79-year-old comedian was walking out onstage at the start of the live show when she took a tumble just before reaching her seat.

Cameras captured Behar face-planting on the stage, with the dramatic vision beamed out to audiences across the country.

Co-hosts Sara Haines, 44, and legal eagle Sunny Hostin, 53, were heard gasping before they tried to help Behar get up.

“The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg, 66, also rushed over to tend to the veteran star, telling her to “just stand.”

Behar needed the help of Haines and Hostin to get back on her feet, and a production assistant also ran onstage for added support.

This is the cherry on top of this 'fail sundae.' The View has had a string of public relations fiascos. Whoopi Goldberg stepped in it for declaring that the Holocaust was not about race, which earned her a brief suspension. Then, Joy Behar lamented how people can’t travel to Europe due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lady, there are other reasons. How dense do you have to be? After this circus, it’s well that someone took a fall. Maybe some sense will be knocked into her but I doubt it. Just the overall nonsense that's spewed on the show warrants someone taking a tumble.

Listen to today's episode of Triggered to get a special ONE-TIME promo code for 50% OFF a Townhall VIP subscription (valid until Monday, March 7)! You will get access to Triggered Uncensored, Matt's VIP columnsKurt Schlichter's Unredacted podcast and Stream of Kurtiousness video series, and much more!

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The U.S. Senate Continues to Send a Loud and Clear Message on COVID
Rebecca Downs
Biden White House on the Verge of Making Disastrous Move with Kamala Harris
Matt Vespa
There's a Major Issue with Democratic Messaging on CBS Poll Showing Support for Biden's SOTU
Rebecca Downs

Oh, So That's Why a Texas Teacher Had to Resign
Matt Vespa
This Texas Race Isn't Going to a Runoff After All
Rebecca Downs
GOP Governor Signs Bill Banning Biological Males From Women’s Sports
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular