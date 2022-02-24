Joy Behar Has a Pretty Selfish Take on What the People in Ukraine Are Going Through Right Now

Joy Behar, co-host of "The View" is rather dependable when it comes to God-awful takes on the day's most pressing issues. And the Russian invasion of Ukraine was no different. In the midst of war and devastation, Behar is "scared" for the other side of the continent, in western Europe, because of how it could affect a vacation.

Her fellow co-host, Sunny Hostin, in an aptly somber tone, spoke of how the situation in Ukraine could very lead to an estimated 50,000 dead or wounded Ukrainians, with a resulting humanitarian crisis of 5 million people who could be displaced. Hostin, with tears in her voice, said it was "heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen."

Behar went on to say she was "scared of what's going to happen in western Europe, too. You know, you just, you plan a trip, you want to go there." Behar was specifically speaking of Italy, where she said she's wanted to go for four years and shared "but I haven't been able to make it because of the pandemic, and now this. It's like, who's gonna, what's gonna happen there?"

Moments later, Behar went on to say "that people on the right in this country are on Putin's side. I mean, I can't believe it."

Hostin's sense of sanity did not appear to be on display for the entire episode, though, as she said she could see a parallel to, you guessed it, January 6. "There's a parallel there to the insurrection," which Behar signaled her agreement with. "People thought they could just take the election, and I think that's why you see so many people on the right thinking that this is okay. This is the fall of our democracy in the world. In the world," Hostin continued, as highlighted by Nicholas Fondacaro at NewsBusters.

It wasn't merely Hostin who was there to share some truth about Ukraine. ABC News' Martha Raddatz had also joined remotely from Lviv, Ukraine.

Behar had raged against Republicans while speaking with Raddatz as well. "I am disgusted by some on the right who have seemed to embrace Putin over America's own interests. To me, they are aiding and abetting, giving comfort to the enemy. And now that this invasion is fully in motion, do you expect to see sentiments change here in the United States, at all? Because it's getting worse," Behar ranted.

The same woman who was complaining about how she can't go to Italy is blaming Republicans and the need for their "sentiments [to] change."

In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared that so far 137 Ukrainians have died, which include civilians and military, and 316 have been wounded during the first day of Russia's invasion.