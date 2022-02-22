'The View' Host Says U.K. Officials are 'Jumping Ahead of Themselves' By Dropping COVID Restrictions

"The View" co-host Joy Behar on Tuesday ripped the United Kingdom for ending coronavirus restrictions in the region and suggested that such a move is premature.

After fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was "jumping the gun" by dropping restrictions, Behar said U.K. officials were basing their decisions on COVID exhaustion rather than scientific evidence.

"They seem to be jumping ahead of themselves with this whole thing right now, it seems to me," Behar said. "Everybody is like, 'I'm sick of it, I’m over it.' We are. We're all sick of it. I'm sure [the audience doesn't] like that they have to wear masks in here."

"I have to wear a mask at the theater," she continued. "If I go to a concert, I have to wear a mask wherever there's a crowd. And we're sick of it. But that doesn't mean that the medical science has caught up 100 percent yet. The British Medical Association says that, 'removing all restrictions in England is premature… incredibly concerning and completely illogical' adding that it 'neglects and fails those most at risk for COVID,' meaning the queen, who's 95."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER LIFTS COVID RESTRICTIONS: As Queen Elizabeth recovers from COVID, the U.K. took a big step in returning to pre-pandemic life when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end to all COVID restrictions — #TheView co-hosts react. https://t.co/LRlu2YoI1b pic.twitter.com/4B6NyJxbk1 — The View (@TheView) February 22, 2022

Co-host Sunny Hostin said that it was "tone deaf" for the U.K. to announce it was lifting COVID restrictions "on the eve of the queen announcing that she's contracted COVID."

“They have one job and that’s to protect the queen," she said. "And they couldn’t even do that. Prince Charles, I guess, was breathing all over her and gave her COVID. And Now Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall] has COVID. Maybe Camilla gave it to her."

Goldberg then suggested the queen may have "got it in the air like everyone else."